JMU lacrosse celebrated senior day and closed out the regular season with a 15-9 victory over Elon on Sunday. The Dukes improve to 9-4 (3-1 CAA), while the Phoenix drop to 8-2 (2-1 CAA).
After being held to only five goals in its loss to Elon on March 7, JMU hit that mark just over 20 minutes into the game when redshirt sophomore midfielder Lizzy Fox scored off an assist from freshman attacker Katelyn Morgan. The Dukes had a 6-0 run in the first half, grabbing a lead they never relinquished.
JMU outshot the Phoenix 15-8 in the first half and won the draw controls 8-4. Fox and redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson each scored twice before halftime for the Dukes. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty saved two shots in the opening half for JMU, one on a free-position shot with five seconds left. The Dukes went into the break up 7-4.
Elon scored two of the first three goals to draw within two, but JMU regained momentum. The Dukes scored four of the next five goals to expand the lead to five and never let the Phoenix get within three the rest of the game. JMU scored twice in the last two minutes to score at least 14 goals for the fourth consecutive game, which the Dukes haven’t done since the 2018 national championship season.
JMU had 25 shots on goal in the game compared to 13 in the first contest against the Phoenix. Peterson had four goals in the second half to tie her career high with six. Redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey collected seven draw controls, her fifth game of the season where she’s had at least five.
Redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson had four caused turnovers, giving her 119 for her career and moving her into a tie with former midfielder and current Dukes assistant coach Haley Warden for the most in program history. Johnson is also third in program history in ground balls at 167.
JMU’s won eight of the nine games they’ve played against the Phoenix. It’s also the most goals Elon’s given up all season, having come into the game giving up 6.1 goals per game and a high of 10.
"This team has a lot of momentum; they're really focused and really hungry,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “I thought we played two great halves today, a full 60 minutes, against a really hard-nosed, tough Elon program.”
JMU is off for a week and a half before hosting the CAA Tournament on May 7 and 9. The Dukes’ opponent and game time will be announced at a later date.
