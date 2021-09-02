Incoming attackers Shira Parower and Caitlin McElwee aren’t typical CAA freshmen. Both competed in the Under Armour All-America Girls Lacrosse Senior Game on July 31 and starred at powerhouse high school programs — McElwee at McDonogh School (Maryland) before transferring to St. Paul’s School for Girls (Maryland) and Parower in Connecticut at Staples High School.
JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said her expectations for McElwee and Parower are high — to “shake it up” and compete for immediate playing time.
“Both of them have the ability to come in here and make an impact right away,” Klaes said. “It’s challenging to do so on a championship-level program, but it happens.”
While both Parower and McElwee are attackers, Klaes said the two will bring differing skill sets to the Dukes’ front line. Parower, whose two goals and three assists in the All-America game helped power the North to a 16-8 win over McElwee and the South, has stick skills and brings “a lot of flash” to her playstyle, Klaes said.
When envisioning what Parower can add to JMU’s attack, Klaes said Parower is capable of forcing defenders to faceguard her — when a defender is heavily denying a pass to an offensive player by facing her — and therefore allowing teammates to receive open shots via assists. Klaes added that it’s exciting for JMU to be tapping into talent of Parower’s level.
“Shira is just one of the most explosive athletes that I will get a chance to work with,” Klaes said.
Parower described herself as a quarterback on the lacrosse field because she likes to “mess with the defense” by controlling the tempo and defenses reactions when the ball is in her stick. Although she said she once thought this mindset was selfish, the thought shifted at Staples High School when she realized that for “things to get done” on the field, the offense had to run through her.
She said she also likes being creative on offense by coming up with plays on the fly and with usually challenging behind-the-back shots that she called “simple.”
“It’s just fun to be able to have the ball in your stick and be the one that everyone gets to watch and just make your teammates look better too,” Parower said. “That’s what I love.”
Along with football, Parower said she takes elements of basketball and applies them to her lacrosse methodology. When she began playing lacrosse as a middle schooler, she said the transition to the sport was easier because lacrosse, like basketball, includes pick-and-rolls and motion-offense elements.
JMU’s other All-American, McLewee, became immersed in lacrosse at a much younger age than Parower. From age 6, McLewee has been playing lacrosse and was coached by her father for “the longest time,” who played Division I lacrosse at Vermont. She said the sport is a big bonding point in her family — McElwee’s aunt also played lacrosse at UMBC.
“I’ve had a lacrosse stick in my hand since the minute I could hold one,” McLewee said. “[My dad] and I just got really close through lacrosse.”
When a lacrosse stick is in McElwee’s possession on the field, it likely means the ball is in the back of the net. McElwee scored 50 goals during her senior year at St. Paul’s, helping lead the Gators to the No. 1 national high school ranking last spring. McElwee was one of four St. Paul’s players in the All-America game.
Klaes said McElwee manages contact really well and has an “incredible eye for the game,” along with being a “connector” that provides high lacrosse IQ to her teammates. McElwee also possesses the determined mentality JMU lacrosse looks for, Klaes said, shown from her desire to beat McDonogh — one of the “premier high schools in the country,” — which McElwee did twice as a senior after transferring to St. Paul’s.
While admitting she’s known as a “finisher” with an “eye for the goal,” McElwee said she can still work on setting up goals for her teammates by using her speed to cut through the offense but not always toward the goal. Doing so could set up more scoring opportunities for Parower, who said she wants to work on her shot selection — or being better at determining whether to take a power shot, fake and shoot or to “finesse it” past the goalie.
Relying too much on her strength — a power shot — can result in defenders stripping the stick right out of her hands, Parower said, because of the space needed for one. Taking a page from McElwee’s lacrosse niche could prove beneficial for the Connecticut native.
“I’ve always been the player that wants to do shooting drills during practice,” McElwee said. “I just think ... the most fun thing on a field is being able to shoot.”
Not only has McElwee performed shooting drills for over a decade, but she’s watched JMU lacrosse score goals for almost as long. She said she went to JMU lacrosse games growing up because her friend’s sister, Maddie McDaniel, was an attacker for the Dukes from 2017-20.
Through spending time with McDaniel, McDaniel’s teammates and tailgating, McElwee said JMU has always been on her radar. She said she was able to pick up on the Dukes’ closeness as a team after visiting other schools and realizing JMU lacrosse had a more genuine family feel because of how welcoming the team was to her and McDaniel’s sister.
“[McDaniels and her teammates] were just always trying to be including [with] Maddie’s little sister and I when we were around them,” McElwee said. “We were pretty young … and they still always wanted to have us around.”
Since McElwee wasn’t of recruitable college age yet, McDaniels and her teammates weren’t acting differently in order to persuade her to commit to JMU, McElwee said, and she was therefore able to assess what the culture of JMU lacrosse was like with a clearer eye.
That “overall culture,” Parower said, is what ultimately drew her to commit to JMU. She said she could see herself wearing purple and gold for four years after her September 2020 unofficial visit.
“[The team and coaches] really made you feel like family,” Parower said. “I just really liked the vibe of the team and how everyone made you feel very comfortable and welcomed.”
Getting top lacrosse talents like Parower and McElwee to commit at mid-major programs like JMU isn’t as common as it is at Power 5 programs — out of the 11 ILWomen’s “top standouts” from the All-America game, seven will be attending Power 5 schools, and two others will attend the prestigious academic institutions Princeton and Johns Hopkins.
Klaes’ pitch to land said talent? JMU student-athletes have a 100% graduation rate of competing for a national title since 1995, the lacrosse program is currently perfect in its academic progress rate (APR), and JMU is “like half the cost” of many of its competitors, Klaes said.
“It’s not a win-at-all-costs program,” Klaes said. “We’re winning, but we’re also taking care of our people and they love it … We want JMU to be a nationally recognized program that when people are sitting down at the dinner table, we are a part of the conversation.”
When assessing prospective recruits, Klaes said the pool of players she targets each year changes as voids on the roster present themselves. Parower said she identified one of those voids after watching the team last season and hopes to fill it by taking practice “day by day.” She also said she hopes to prove to herself and coaches that she belongs on the team and fits into the culture that led to her commitment.
“I saw that they were struggling a little bit on the offensive side, just being able to put up numbers and goals,” Parower said. “But … I don’t think any freshman can come in thinking that they’re automatically going to get playing time.”
Getting playing time will be the first step to Parower utilizing her Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) under the NCAA’s new rules, but she said she wants to see what opportunities present themselves before making a decision. Regarding NIL, McElwee’s mind is elsewhere.
“I think [NIL’s] very cool, and I’d love to do that, but I’d rather focus on just playing lacrosse and my academics first,” McElwee said. “If it comes, then maybe I’ll take it up, but I have other things to think about.”
What is McElwee thinking about during her freshman year? Continuing to “work and work” while never being satisfied with how she is as a player, she said. Just the mindset that might be needed to crack Klaes’ rotation this spring, she said.
“JMU plays with a chip,” Klaes said. “We don’t care who we’re going up against. We don’t get intimidated by the hype, and I think that both of these athletes can kind of bring that mentality and help to kind of let that be spread out through the team.”
