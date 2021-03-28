Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...North central and western Maryland, northern, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&