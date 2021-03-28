Sunday, JMU lacrosse lost to No. 1 UNC 15-5. Friday, the Dukes went up against another top 10 team from the ACC — No. 8 U. Va — and the result was the same: JMU lost 15-12.
The Cavaliers scored 47 seconds into the game, but redshirt freshman midfielder Taylor Marchetti answered with a goal of her own less than four minutes later. U. Va scored three of the next four goals to take a 4-2 lead before the Dukes responded with a 5-0 run over an eight minute stretch to take a 7-4 lead.
JMU won the draw control battles 9-5 in the first half, but the Dukes had nine turnovers and the Cavaliers outshot the Dukes 17-15 in the opening half. Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson had a hat trick in the first half. U. Va scored twice in the final four minutes to cut JMU’s lead to one, and the game went into halftime with the Dukes up 7-6.
The Cavaliers continued their run in the second half, scoring five goals in the first 10 minutes of the half to take an 11-7 lead. JMU answered with three goals to cut the lead to 12-10. U. Va scored three consecutive goals to put the game away. JMU scored twice in the final four minutes but couldn’t finish the comeback in the remaining time frame.
Senior attacker Taylor Regan and freshman attacker Morgan Schwab both recorded hat tricks for the Cavaliers. Peterson added another goal in the second half to tie a season high with four, and redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi had her first career hat trick. Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch and redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey each added three assists for the Dukes.
“I thought U. Va. had a really great beginning of the second half and put us on our back heels,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “It's good to see that JMU was able to find some energy in the second half to make it a game again, but in the end, we gave them too many second and third chances on the attacking end.”
JMU falls to 4-3 (0-1 CAA) on the season, while U. Va improves to 8-2 (3-2 ACC). JMU heads to Lynchburg, Virginia, on Wednesday for a battle with Liberty. The opening draw is set for 5 p.m.
