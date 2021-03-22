After scoring 44 goals and racking up 63 shots on goal in its last two games, JMU lacrosse struggled offensively Sunday, losing 15-5 to No. 1 North Carolina. The Dukes fall to 4-2 (0-1 CAA) on the season, while the Tar Heels improve to 9-0 (4-0 ACC).
Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch scored less than three minutes in to give JMU an early lead, but UNC answered with three consecutive goals. After Knobloch again scored to make it 3-2, the Tar Heels scored another three unanswered goals.
The Tar Heels outshot the Dukes 14-9 and won the draw control battles 6-4 in the opening half. The Dukes committed 10 turnovers in the first half, preventing them from gaining any rhythm offensively. Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson scored with 30 seconds remaining to send the game into halftime with UNC up 6-3.
The Tar Heels controlled the second half, scoring eight of the final nine goals in the game to pull away. UNC outshot the Dukes 22-11 and caused six turnovers in the final half. The Dukes committed 20 turnovers in the game compared to the Tar Heels’ eight. UNC took eight free position shots in the game, converting on six.
Redshirt senior attacker Katie Hoeg, the Tar Heels’ program leader in points and assists, had five goals and four assists to tie a career high with nine points. Senior attackers Scottie Rose Growney and Jamie Ortega had hat tricks for UNC.
Knobloch and Peterson led the Dukes with two goals apiece, and Peterson had JMU’s only two assists of the game. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty recorded 13 saves for the Dukes.
This was the Tar Heels’ 16th consecutive victory — their last loss was to Boston College in the semifinals of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It was JMU’s first double-digit loss since falling 18-5 to Maryland on March 24, 2019.
The Dukes return home to battle No. 8 Virginia on Friday. The opening draw is set for 5 p.m.
Contact the sports desk atbreezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.