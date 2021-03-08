JMU lacrosse lost its first match in 393 days Sunday, falling to Elon 6-5. The Dukes drop to 2-1 (0-1 CAA) on the season, while the Phoenix improve to 2-0 (1-0 CAA).
Elon scored the first five goals of the match and outshot the Dukes 17-6 in the opening half. JMU finally got on the board when redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey scored with 5:40 left before halftime. The match went into halftime with the Phoenix up 5-1.
JMU scored twice in the opening five minutes to cut the gap to two, but Elon’s senior attacker Sara Bouwman scored to give the Phoenix a three-goal gap. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Lizzy Fox and redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi would each score for JMU in the final 12 minutes to put the Dukes within one goal, but they couldn’t finish the comeback in the remaining time frame.
Junior attacker Cate Mackel led the Phoenix with three goals, the second hat trick of her career. Five Dukes scored in the match, and redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had 14 saves for JMU.
This was the first win for Elon against JMU in its history as the Dukes won the first seven matches. It’s also the first CAA loss for JMU since losing 15-12 to Delaware on April 23, 2017, and the first time the Dukes started 0-1 in conference play since the 2015 season.
JMU will host Wofford on Friday at Sentara Park. The opening draw is set for 2 p.m.
