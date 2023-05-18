After going 19-2 (7-1 AAC) and coming back from a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament, No. 7 JMU lacrosse fell to No. 2 Syracuse in the quarterfinals 13-7.
JMU redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan kept the Dukes within striking distance with nine saves, though Syracuse’s No. 2 scoring offense powered through with junior attacker Emma Ward and sophomore attacker Olivia Adamson, who both had hat tricks to help give the Orange a comfortable lead for most of the game. Syracuse also dominated most of the afternoon in the draw circle, 15-9.
The Dukes were first on the board after Buchanan saved Syracuse’s first offense shot. Then, JMU pushed the ball up the field, and redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti secured the Dukes an early lead with a quick dodge and drive to the goal with 13:05 left in the first quarter.
Buchanan continued her strong defensive start with three saves before allowing a goal from the Orange with 1:59 left in the first by Adamson, who was left open outside the eight-meter circle. She then put another past Buchanan, giving the Orange a 2-1 lead not even a minute after her first to end the quarter.
The third yellow card of the day was given to redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox just 30 seconds into the second quarter after Fox checked Syracuse senior midfielder Emma Tyrrell right outside the cage — though the Dukes held firm a player down.
But with 8:33 left in the second quarter, graduate midfielder Sierra Cockerille put the Orange’s third goal past the Dukes, putting them up 3-1. Redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson cut the Orange’s lead in half after she scored the Dukes’ second goal of the game on a free-position shot with 4:58 before halftime.
Not even a minute later, the Dukes tied the game 3-3 with a goal from junior attacker Katelyn Morgan. But with back-to-back goals 15 seconds apart, Adamson and Cockerille sent the Orange into halftime up on the Dukes by two goals, 5-3.
The Dukes started the second half on a scoring drought as Syracuse continued to turn the heat up, with junior midfielder Maddy Baxter and Ward quickly adding to the Orange’s lead, making it 7-3 with 10:01 left in the third.
Peterson scored her 91st goal of the season with 4:30 left in the quarter as the Dukes continued to claw their way back into the game, while the Orange’s defense and draw control advantage (11-3) continued to shine through.
Another Orange goal doubled the Dukes at 8-4, but after a gritty goal by senior attacker Tai Jankowski at the 0:59 mark of the third quarter, Syracuse’s lead was cut to 8-5.
The Orange continued to press their lead over the Dukes in the start of the fourth quarter after Tyrrell scored with 13:34 to go; Adamson followed up with another goal shortly after securing her fourth hat trick of the season, pushing Syracuse’s lead to 10-5.
Redshirt sophomore attacker Olivia Mattis scored the Dukes’ sixth goal of the day off a free-position shot shortly before Syracuse graduate attacker Megan Carney answered Mattis with a goal of her own with 9:23 remaining.
Freshman attacker Maddie Epke scored her first of the day with 5:08 left in the fourth off another free position shot that was awarded to the Dukes. But it didn’t take long for the Dukes to be down by five goals once again after Ward scored her third of the day a minute after Epke’s goal.
Finally, Carney scored the final goal of the game to put the Orange up six with 2:12 left in the fourth.
Syracuse ended JMU’s tournament run and secured its spot in the NCAA Tournament Semifinals, where it’ll face the winner of No. 3 Boston College and Notre Dame.