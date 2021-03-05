Behind an unstoppable offensive attack and dominant defense, JMU lacrosse defeated George Mason 19-2 for the 500th win in program history. The Dukes join Maryland, Penn State, Virginia and Loyola University Maryland as the only teams to hit the mark.
JMU scored twice in the opening minute and never looked back. Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch had a hat trick in the first five minutes of action. The Dukes outshot George Mason 17-3 and won the draw controls 9-3 en route to an 11-1 halftime lead.
JMU didn’t let up in the second half. The Dukes scored the first six goals of the second half and forced six turnovers in the period. Once again, JMU outshot the Patriots by a wide margin, and finished the game with 24 shots on goal, as compared to George Mason’s four.
Twelve Dukes scored in the match, with six scoring at least twice. Redshirt sophomore attacker Emma Greenhill and redshirt freshman defender Lilly Boswell scored the first goal of their respective JMU careers in the second half. Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson had a career-high four assists in the match, along with her first goal of the season.
It was also the largest margin of victory for the Dukes since winning 21-4 over Canisius on March 1, 2019, and the fewest goals allowed by JMU since defeating Drexel 15-2 on April 8, 2018. JMU moves to 2-0 on the season while the Patriots drop to 0-3.
"First five to 500 [wins], that's an incredible feat when you look at the programs that play this game,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “It's not just about what's happening right now, it's about all the women who've come before us and led this program to such high standards.”
Next, JMU opens CAA play when it goes to Elon on Sunday. The opening draw is set for 2 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.