For the eighth-straight season, JMU lacrosse battled High Point in February, and for the sixth year in a row, the Dukes emerged victorious, defeating the Panthers 11-6. JMU improves to 2-2, while High Point drops to 0-3.
“I think in settled play we were better than them today,” JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said. “Defensively, I thought we did a great job of shutting them down. It was really that the attack scored today, and for us to be able to generate some confidence on the offensive end I think is important.”
The game was close at the start of the first quarter. After redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky scored to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead, High Point graduate attacker Abby Hormes scored twice in 28 seconds to give the Panthers the lead.
The Dukes closed the half on an 8-1 run and took a 9-3 lead into halftime. Junior attacker Tai Jankowski scored three times during the run to pick up her first career hat trick. Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson had her first three assists of the season in the first half and a goal during the run.
JMU’s hot stretch continued in the second half, scoring three straight after the break and holding High Point scoreless in the third quarter. Jankowski tacked on an assist, Peterson added a second goal and senior attacker Brittany Bill scored for the first time this season. Hormes scored twice at the end of the fourth quarter to bring the Panthers within five, but there wasn’t enough time to complete the comeback.
“I think my performance goes to show the motion our offense has,” Jankowski said. “I 100% believe that I wouldn’t have gotten the shots if it wasn’t for the coaches preparing us and just my teammates setting me up for success.”
Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty saved nine shots, surpassing the 500 save mark and becoming the sixth goalkeeper in JMU history to reach that number. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Taylor Suplee saved 10 shots for the Panthers.
“I think just credit goes to the girls who prepare me everyday at practice, and I think my defense did a really great job putting it on lock and allowing me to see the ball, so huge credit to them,” Dougherty said.
JMU goes on the road to battle Ohio State on Friday at 3 p.m. High Point takes on Michigan in a neutral-site match in Sparks, Maryland, on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
