For the seventh time in eight seasons, JMU lacrosse opened the season against the University of North Carolina (UNC). The No. 12 Dukes came into the matchup on a four-game losing streak against the No. 2 Tar Heels, which extended to five Saturday afternoon. UNC (1-0) defeated JMU (0-1) 15-8.
“I think we learned a lot,” redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty said. “We learned a lot about where we can get better — I also think we learned a lot about our resiliency as a team. Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted, but we got our work cut out for us.”
The Dukes started strong, with redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey scoring less than four minutes in — then, the Tar Heels took over. UNC scored six of the last eight goals of the first half to take a 6-3 lead into halftime. Junior attacker Tai Jankowski scored for the Dukes seconds before the break.
The Tar Heels continued their run in the third quarter, scoring three straight to start the period. JMU scored twice to bring the game within four, but UNC answered with six goals in a 13-minute stretch, bridging the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.
UNC outshot JMU 36-18, and 30-12 in shots on goal. The Dukes committed five turnovers in the fourth quarter, putting a damper on a comeback. JMU had six yellow cards, including two on redshirt junior defender Mairead Durkin, which disqualified her for the last 2:30 of the game.
“We played a pretty ugly game,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “We were a little undisciplined on the defensive end, and I think our yellow cards created a real challenge for us.”
Sophomore attacker Caitlyn Wurzburger had a hat trick and a quartet of assists for the Tar Heels. Redshirt senior attacker Jamie Ortega had a goal and three assists for UNC.
Dougherty collected 15 saves, and UNC graduate goalkeeper Taylor Moreno saved four shots. Redshirt freshman midfielder Maggie Clark made her collegiate debut and scored twice — the only Duke with multiple goals.
“I was really excited since, coming off a redshirt year, it was like a great opportunity to show what I had learned from the past year,” Clark said. “I think it was definitely a good one to start off with, and I just want to keep that energy up for the next games.”
JMU stays in Harrisonburg and battles Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 5 p.m. UNC returns to Chapel Hill, playing Furman the same day at 4 p.m.
