Four in a row.
For the fourth consecutive season, JMU lacrosse won the CAA Championship, defeating Drexel 13-12 in overtime Sunday. It’s the Dukes’ 13th CAA Championship in program history, and the victory makes JMU the first CAA team to win four consecutive championships.
The Dragons started the game strong, scoring 42 seconds in and hopping out to a quick 3-1 lead. JMU answered with a 4-0 run — three by redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson — to take a 5-3 lead. Drexel scored again before halftime, and the game went into the break with the Dukes up one.
The Dragons won the first eight draw controls of the game and had 13 shots on goal in the opening half. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had nine saves to limit the Dragons’ offense, which entered the game averaging over 16 goals per contest.
JMU scored four of the first six goals of the second half to expand the lead to three — then Drexel took over. The Dragons scored six consecutive goals in 16 minutes to take a three-goal lead with less than five minutes left in the game.
However, the Dukes mounted a furious comeback. Redshirt freshman midfielder Taylor Marchetti scored twice to bring JMU within one, and then freshman attacker Katelyn Morgan scored with 73 seconds left to tie the game up and send it to overtime. Just under four minutes in, redshirt sophomore midfielder Lizzy Fox scored to give JMU the victory.
Peterson scored twice in the second half to finish with five goals, and Marchetti earned a hat trick for the Dukes. Dougherty saved a season-high 16 shots, seven in the second half and overtime, and she was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.
JMU and Drexel now advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Dragons will play Rutgers on Friday at 4 p.m., while the Dukes will play Johns Hopkins on Friday at 5 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.