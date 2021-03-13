JMU lacrosse was unstoppable Friday, defeating Wofford 21-1. The Dukes move to 3-1 (0-1 CAA) on the season, while Wofford drops to 0-4 (0-1 Southern Conference).
JMU scored three times in as many minutes to start off the game. Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson scored a hat trick just over four minutes in and added a fourth goal at the 23:17 mark. When freshman attacker Katelyn Morgan scored to make it 10-0 with 20:25 left in the first half, the running clock was turned on, and it wasn’t turned off for the rest of the game.
The Terriers had 10 turnovers in the opening half, and they didn’t get a shot off until there were two minutes left in the first half. The Dukes outshot Wofford 23-1 and won the draw controls 12-4 en route to a 15-0 halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same. JMU scored the last five goals of the half and caused eight turnovers in the half. Once again, the Dukes outshot the Terriers by a wide margin and finished the game with 35 shots on goal, as compared to Wofford’s three.
Thirteen Dukes scored in the game, with six scoring multiple goals. Redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi and Morgan each had a career-high four assists.
Redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson tied a career high with four ground balls, moving her into a tie with Kelly Berger (2004-07) for sixth all-time in program history at 149. Kim Griffin (2006-2010) is fifth with 153, Jessica Beard (2001-04) is fourth with 154, and Gail Decker (2001-04) is third with 156.
It was the largest margin of victory for JMU and the fewest goals allowed by the Dukes since defeating Longwood 21-1 on March 3, 2017. It was the seventh 20-goal win in program history and the 18th time JMU has conceded one goal or less. It was also the 18th time the Dukes have scored at least 21 goals in a game.
With the loss, the Terriers have now lost 11 consecutive games; their last win was a 19-6 victory over Delaware State University on April 20, 2019.
"I love the way our Dukes bounced back today,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “We displayed a total team effort, holding Wofford to three shots and our team assisting 14 of the 21 goals."
The Dukes will welcome George Washington to Sentara Park Tuesday. The opening draw is set for 3 p.m.
