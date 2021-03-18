In Friday’s victory over Wofford, JMU lacrosse scored at least 20 goals for the first time in two years. It took the Dukes just four days to do it again as they beat George Washington 23-7 on Tuesday.
The 23 goals tied JMU’s highest-scoring output in its Division I era. The Dukes also scored 23 against Virginia Tech in 2007 and versus American in 2000.
JMU scored two goals in 12 seconds and scored the first six of the game in the first 14 minutes to get off to a fast start. The Dukes had a versatile attack in the first half, as five different players scored the first five goals. Ten Dukes scored in the first half led by redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch’s hat trick.
The Colonials won the draw control battle in the first half 11-8, but 12 turnovers prevented them from gaining rhythm offensively. JMU had 19 shots on goal in the half, and the game went into halftime leading 13-5.
The second half was more of the same. JMU scored the last four goals of the half and caused five turnovers in the half. The Dukes outshot GWU 12-4 in the half and 32-19 in the game, and only one of JMU’s shots wasn’t on goal.
Fourteen Dukes scored in the game. In addition to Knobloch, redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey and redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson scored hat tricks. Freshman attacker Katelyn Morgan earned three assists to go along with a goal.
With her one ground ball, redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson moves into sixth all-time in program history at 150 ground balls. Next on the list is fifth-place former midfielder Kim Griffin (2006-2010) with 153.
“Today showed how team oriented JMU is,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “They're unselfish, and they like to make each other look good; that's a great recipe when building confidence in our attack unit."
JMU will travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Sunday to take on No. 1 North Carolina. The game was initially scheduled for Feb. 13 but was rescheduled due to COVID-19. The opening draw is set for 3 p.m.
