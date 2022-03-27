score suggests. This is only the fourth time in history that JMU has defeated Maryland in lacrosse, and the first time since April 2003.
The first half was a back-and-forth game with three lead changes and a tie game at halftime. The game remained deadlocked until redshirt senior attacker Isabella Peterson netted a goal with 4:14 left in the second quarter, tying the game at six and securing a hat trick.
This set JMU into motion, as the Dukes began their second half by scoring four unanswered goals in the third quarter, with two of them coming from redshirt senior attacker Katie Chekosky, who ended the game with two assists.
Maryland brought some heat to JMU, fighting back with a goal in the third and fourth quarters. Maryland junior attacker Libby May achieved her fourth hat trick of the season. Behind Peterson’s five goals and six total points in the game, JMU won.
Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty stopped 10 of the 18 shots she faced, while Maryland senior goalkeeper Maddie McSally was pulled in the first quarter, after giving up the first four shots she faced. JMU outshot Maryland 25-23 and led in draw controls 13-12.
With the win, JMU has now won three games in a row, and advance to a 6-4 record.
The Dukes will play Towson on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Sentara Park.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 12:54 - JMU goal, Lizzy Fox (6), 1-0
Q1: 12:04 - Maryland goal, Libby May (21), 1-1
Q1: 11:10 - Maryland goal, Shaylan Ahearn (4), 1-2
Q1: 9:06 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (31), 2-2
Q1: 7:46 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (15), 3-2
Q1: 5:34 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (16), 4-2
Q1: 1:25 - Maryland goal, Hannah Leubecker (28), 4-3
Q2: 13:33 - Maryland goal, Hannah Leubecker (29), 4-4
Q2: 9:43 - Maryland goal, Hannah Leubecker (30), 4-5
Q2: 8:41 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (32), 5-5
Q2: 7:45 - Maryland goal, Libby May (22), 5-6
Q2: 4:14 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (33), 6-6
Q3: 13:24 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (5), 7-6
Q3: 10:44 - JMU goal, Katie Chekosky (2), 8-6
Q3: 5:33 - JMU goal, Katie Chekosky (3), 9-6
Q3: 2:01 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (34), 10-6
Q3: 00:17 - Maryland goal, Libby May (23), 10-7
Q4: 11:17 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (35), 11-7
Q4: 10:12 - Maryland goal, Aurora Cordingley (33), 11-8
Q4: 6:43 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (11), 12-8
Q4: 00:58 - JMU goal, Maggie Clarke (5), 13-8
