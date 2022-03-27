Weather Alert

...ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES TODAY... Minimum relative humidity will drop to between 15 and 20 percent across central Virginia into portions of eastern West Virginia while northwest winds gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest humidity during the afternoon and early evening hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.