For the second time this week, JMU lacrosse battled a top 20 team. And for the second time, the Dukes emerged victorious, holding off a furious comeback to defeat No. 14 Virginia 16-14 Sunday.
JMU hopped out to an 8-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch, redshirt sophomore midfielder Taylor Marchetti and redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson all scored twice within the period.
The Cavaliers scored six of the eight goals in the second quarter. Peterson scored her third goal during the period, securing her sixth hat trick of the season, and JMU took a 10-8 lead into halftime.
JMU began the second half on a 6-1 run, bridging the third at fourth quarters. Peterson added three more goals to tie her career high with six. When JMU sophomore attacker Katelyn Morgan scored to make the score 16-9 with 9:10 left in the game, it looked like the Dukes were on the verge of blowing the game out.
Then U.Va came storming back. The Cavaliers scored five goals in a five-minute span to make it a two-goal game with just under two minutes left. Marchetti was able to secure the following draw control, which allowed JMU to chew up much of the remaining time and prevent U.Va from completing the comeback.
Morgan and Marchetti each had hat tricks for the Dukes. Senior attacker Ashlyn McGovern and freshman midfielder Rachel Clark each scored four goals for the Cavaliers. The victory marked the 50th win of redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty’s career.
It was JMU’s first win over the Cavaliers since the 2018 NCAA tournament. The Dukes improve to 5-4 and play at No. 4 Maryland on March 26 at noon. U.Va drops to 5-6 (1-3 ACC) and battles Louisville on the road the same day and time.
Score card
Q1 | 14:09: JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (8), 1-0 JMU
Q1 | 10:53: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (25), 2-0 JMU
Q1 | 9:19: JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (12), 3-0 JMU
Q1 | 6:27: U. Va goal, MacKenzie Hoeg (8), 3-1 JMU
Q1 | 5:27: JMU goal, Ava Frantz (9), 4-1 JMU
Q1 | 4:46: JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (9), 5-1 JMU
Q1 | 4:00: U. Va goal, Rachel Clark (21), 5-2 JMU
Q1 | 2:24: JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (14), 6-2 JMU
Q1 | 2:07: JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (13), 7-2 JMU
Q1 | 1:33: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (26), 8-2 JMU
Q2 | 13:31: U. Va goal, Ashlyn McGovern (19), 8-3 JMU
Q2 | 12:07: U. Va goal, Braedan Dial (4), 8-4 JMU
Q2 | 9:29: U. Va goal, Rachel Clark (22), 8-5 JMU
Q2 | 7:34: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (27), 9-5 JMU
Q2 | 7:00: U. Va goal, Rachel Clark (23), 9-6 JMU
Q2 | 4:42: JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (3), 10-6 JMU
Q2 | 3:18: U. Va goal, Ashlyn McGovern (20), 10-7 JMU
Q2 | 2:40: U. Va goal, Kate Miller (11), 10-8 JMU
Q3| 12:21: JMU goal, Ava Frantz (10), 11-8 JMU
Q3 | 7:53: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (28), 12-8 JMU
Q3 | 6:46: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (29), 13-8 JMU
Q3 | 6:07: U. Va goal, Rachel Clark (24), 13-9 JMU
Q4 | 12:33: JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (30), 14-9 JMU
Q4 | 10:46: JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (14), 15-9 JMU
Q4| 9:10: JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (4), 16-9 JMU
Q4 | 6:38: U. Va goal, Ashlyn McGovern (21) 16-10 JMU
Q4 | 6:08: U. Va goal, Kiki Shaw (7), 16-11 JMU
Q4| 5:21: U. Va goal, Ashlyn McGovern (22), 16-12 JMU
Q4 | 4:54: U. Va goal, MacKenzie Hoeg (9), 16-13 JMU
Q4 | 1:51: U. Va goal, Morgan Schwab (10), 16-14 JMU
Contact the sports desk atbreezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.