JMU lacrosse defeated Liberty 22-3 Wednesday, its largest win of the season. While both teams entered with a winning record, it didn’t take long for JMU to dominate the entire game both offensively and defensively.
Liberty played the first three minutes looking to build some momentum, however, any chances were diminished shortly after JMU redshirt senior Katie Chekosky opened the scoring for the Dukes with her fourth goal of the season three minutes into the game.
JMU then scored nine unanswered goals, all in the first quarter, setting a new season record for most goals in a quarter. Although JMU redshirt junior attacker Brooke Bryan ended the Dukes’ scoring streak early in the second quarter, they scored five more before the half, entering halftime leading 14-2.
In the second half, JMU kept scoring, adding not only to their large lead but their momentum in the game. The Dukes went on another scoring spree late in the second half, netting six unanswered goals between the third and fourth quarter.
Liberty, on the other hand, accounted for five yellow cards. JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said the Flames’ play style was anticipated.
“[Liberty was] gonna try to be physical around loose balls,” Klaes said. “We knew that they were going to be pressuring out looking for those checks.”
JMU dominated Liberty in nearly every stat, having 16 more shots on goal and 13 clears to Liberty’s 11 while controlling the ball for the majority of the game. However, a different statistic greatly contributed to the result: draw controls, Klaes said.
The Dukes had 21 draw controls to Liberty’s seven.
“The best defense is offense, right?” Klaes said. “We win the ball through draw controls and ground balls, and we never have to play defense. Proud of our team for really hunting possessions today.”
Keeping possession seemed to play a key role in the win today for JMU. Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson said just taking care of the ball will help JMU realize its potential.
When the game was finished, JMU’s milestones added up: JMU set a new season high in goals and margin of victory, as well as score differential. Senior midfielder Emma Greenhill scored her first multi-goal game of the season. Finally, redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson continued to keep her scoring pace up, scoring at least five goals in five of JMU’s last six games.
But, despite the accolades, there’s room for improvement, Greenhill said, including maintaining the momentum JMU’s gained as well as feeding open attackers on offense.
And while there’s room to grow, Klaes said, JMU has its sights set high.
“Right now, we're just headed towards becoming the best team in the state of Virginia,” Klaes said. “We feel like we're putting ourselves in a position to regionally come out on top for the NCAA selection.”
JMU (10-4, 3-0 CAA) plays William & Mary on April 16 at 1 p.m. Liberty (8-6, 2-0 ASUN) is set to take on Coastal Carolina on April 16 at noon.
Scoring Summary:
Q1: 11:47 - JMU goal, Katie Chekosky (4), 1-0
Q1: 10:10 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (20), 2-0
Q1: 9:29 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (53), 3-0
Q1: 8:58 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (26), 4-0
Q1: 7:56 - JMU goal, Lizzy Fox (9), 5-0
Q1: 6:08 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (54), 6-0
Q1: 4:59 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (21), 7-0
Q1: 4:05 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (11), 8-0
Q1: 1:35 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (16), 9-0
Q2: 10:28 - Liberty goal, Brooke Bryan (22), 9-1
Q2: 8:56 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (55), 10-1
Q2: 8:21 - JMU goal, Maggie Clark (11), 11-1
Q2: 6:16 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (56), 12-1
Q2: 5:15 - Liberty goal, Mackenzie Lehman (32), 12-2
Q2: 3:07 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (27), 13-2
Q2: 00:01 - JMu goal, Emma Greenhill (1), 14-2
Q3: 8:11 - JMU goal, Lilly Boswell (2), 15-2
Q3: 6:45 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (57), 16-2
Q3: 4:11 - Liberty goal, Cami Merkel (21), 16-3
Q3: 1:20 - JMU goal, Emma Greenhill (2), 17-3
Q4: 13:42 - JMU goal, Lizzy Fox (10), 18-3
Q4: 12:05 - JMU goal, Olivia Mattis (4), 19-3
Q4: 7:43 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (17), 20-3
Q4: 5:44 - JMU goal, Brittany Bill (7), 21-3
Q4: 1:56 - JMU goal, Olivia Mattis (5), 22-3
