It was physical, sloppy and not pretty. Nevertheless, JMU lacrosse got the job done, riding a strong defensive performance to defeat Johns Hopkins 9-6 Friday evening and advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I just think defense is our rock right now, and we understand that,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “Defense wins championships, and in a game like lacrosse that’s a lot of goals, very high scoring, to be able to keep a team to six goals … really frustrates a team and kind of crushes their spirit.”
The game was close from the opening draw — neither team scored for the first five minutes of action. Redshirt freshman midfielder Taylor Marchetti got the scoring started to put the Dukes on the board. Redshirt sophomore attacker/defender Brittany Bill scored twice in the span of 47 seconds to give JMU a 3-0 advantage.
The Dukes’ defense was strong throughout the opening half. JMU didn’t allow a goal for the first 17 and a half minutes and held the Blue Jays to five shots — three on goal — before halftime. Redshirt junior midfielder Charlotte Haggerty scored twice for the Dukes in the first half, and JMU took a 6-2 lead into the break.
Both teams struggled to score for most of the second half. There were two periods of at least nine minutes without goals, slowing the game down and making it harder for Johns Hopkins to mount a comeback. The Dukes scored three consecutive goals to achieve a six-goal gap with five minutes to go. The Blue Jays scored three times in the final three-and-a-half minutes, but it was too late.
“I think right now, especially on the defensive end, we have the right mix of people who can work well together,” redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson said. “I think it comes back to the way we trust each other, the way we communicate and just our scrappy, gritty play.”
JMU committed 18 turnovers, compared to Johns Hopkins’ 21. The teams combined for 46 total fouls and failed six clears.
“I think throughout the season we’ve kind of realized that our defense definitely has our backs,” Haggerty said. “So when we make a couple turnovers on the offensive end, I have full faith in our defense that we’re going to make that one stop to get the ball back for our attack.”
Haggerty scored twice in the second half to finish with a career-high four goals and lead all scorers. Her quartet of tallies also gives her 50 goals for her career. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had seven saves, including some crucial ones down the stretch to keep the Blue Jays at bay.
Johnson had a career-high five ground balls in the game, giving her 176 for her career and moving her into second place all-time in JMU history. In first place is former midfielder Lisa Staedt (2000-03) with 187.
JMU moves to 12-4 (3-1 CAA), while Johns Hopkins drops to 8-7 (7-5 Big 10). The Dukes play No. 1 UNC (18-0, 9-0 ACC) on Sunday at noon. The Tar Heels defeated JMU 15-5 on March 21.
“We could sit here and wallow and complain about the fact we worked our butts off … and yet we still get put in the bracket with the No. 1 team,” Klaes said. “We choose to see the opportunities instead … and if there’s one team UNC’s concerned about, you better believe that’s JMU.”
