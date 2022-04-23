It wasn’t easy, but in the end, JMU lacrosse got the job done.
The Dukes used a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Delaware 14-11 on senior day. It was JMU’s ninth consecutive victory, its longest winning streak since 2019.
“I’m excited for our program that we had a tight game,” head coach Shelley Klaes said. “I think it’s really great for us that we had to weather the storm, we had to work through it and we had to re-find our focus in the middle of the game, so [I’m] proud of the Dukes today.”
Both sides struggled to gain momentum. The Dukes scored four consecutive goals bridging the first and second quarters, but the Blue Hens answered by scoring three of the next four to keep it close. JMU led 6-5 at the end of the first half, with 11 players scoring in the first two quarters.
After JMU scored the first two goals of the second half, Delaware answered with a 5-0 run to grab the lead. Junior midfielder Sydni Rosa scored twice for the Blue Hens during the stretch. It was the first time since the 12-5 loss to then-No. 13 Rutgers that JMU had trailed in a second half. Redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch scored for the Dukes with 42 seconds left in the quarter to make the score 10-9.
“I think they were able to out rotate our zone,” redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty said. “Kudos to them. They did their job and we just took it moment by moment, stop by stop, and we were able to come out with the win.”
JMU came out in the fourth quarter with energy — the Dukes outshot the Blue Hens 10-4 in the final 15 minutes and scored five of the six fourth-quarter goals. Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson scored three times for JMU — including the game-winner — to secure her 12th hat trick of the season.
“I think we were just trying to do everything on our own, and not playing as a team was a big topic that was mentioned [after the third quarter],” Peterson said. “When we got out of our heads, that’s when things started to get better.”
Peterson led the Dukes with four goals. Her first goal was her 60th of the season, becoming the fifth-ever Duke to score 60 in one year. Dougherty saved 11 shots, her fourth game this season with double-digit stops. Redshirt junior attacker Rachel Matey had three draw controls, which moved her into second all-time in program history with 189.
Delaware had a pair of hat tricks from Rosa and junior attacker Lizzie Hsu. Senior goalkeeper Mercy McCarthy saved eight shots for the Blue Hens.
JMU (12-4, 5-0 CAA) plays at Drexel on April 30 at noon. Delaware (5-10, 2-3 CAA) returns home to battle Towson the same date and time.
Score card
Q1: 12:35 - Delaware goal, Lizzie Hsu (22), 1-0 Delaware
Q1: 11:50 - JMU goal, Brittany Bill (10), 1-1
Q1: 6:56 - Delaware goal, Sydni Rosa (10), 2-1 Delaware
Q1: 6:06 - JMU goal, Maggie Clark (9), 2-2
Q1: 5:31 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (14), 3-2 JMU
Q1: 0:53 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (14), 4-2 JMU
Q2: 14:20 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (21), 5-2 JMU
Q2: 11:03 - Delaware goal, Delaney McDaniel (10), 5-3 JMU
Q2: 7:47 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (25), 6-3 JMU
Q2: 4:48 - Delaware goal, Kendra Schweizer (7), 6-4 JMU
Q2: 3:21 - Delaware goal, Keira Grant (4), 6-5 JMU
Q3: 11:15 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (22), 7-5 JMU
Q3: 9:34 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (60), 8-5 JMU
Q3: 7:58 - Delaware goal, Sydni Rosa (11), 8-6 JMU
Q3: 6:58 - Delaware goal, Keira Grant (5), 8-7 JMU
Q3: 6:09 - Delaware goal, Lizzy Hsu (23), 8-8
Q3: 5:13 - Delaware goal, Riley Gillin (14), 9-8 Delaware
Q3: 1:51 - Delaware goal, Sydni Rosa (12), 10-8 Delaware
Q3: 0:42 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (32), 10-9 Delaware
Q4: 14:20 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (61), 10-10
Q4: 12:00 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (23), 11-10 JMU
Q4: 7:37 - Delaware goal, Lizzy Hsu (24), 11-11
Q4: 6:49 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (62), 12-11 JMU
Q4: 4:19 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (63), 13-11 JMU
Q4: 0:13 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (15), 14-11 JMU