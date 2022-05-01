The Dukes defeated Drexel 18-12 in their final game of the regular season, securing their longest win streak in school history with 10 wins in a row. It wasn’t until 15 seconds left in the first half that JMU secured its first lead of the game, but from there on out, the Dragons’ fate was decided.
Drexel started strong, scoring three goals in the first five minutes of the game and outscoring JMU 5-3 in the first quarter. The Dukes managed to lead in shots 8-7 and continued to do so for every quarter except the fourth.
JMU’s comeback began with four goals in the second quarter, two by redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson. The Dukes snagged a goal with 15 seconds remaining in the first half with redshirt sophomore midfielder Taylor Marchetti giving the Dukes their first lead of the game — her 25th goal of the season and her third consecutive game with a hat track.
With the Dukes up 7-6 at halftime, the game started to turn in their favor throughout the third quarter. Drexel opened the frame scoring three minutes in, but it was JMU’s five consecutive goals that finally set the sides apart.
Drexel scored three straight goals in the last five minutes of the third, but JMU bettered its scoring spree from the third, scoring another six straight in the fourth, leading to an 18-10 advantage — the largest of the game.
JMU’s redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty’s eight saves secured the 18-12 victory for the Dukes and ended their regular season with a win.
Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson continued to carry the offense, scoring five goals Saturday and ending her season with 68. Senior midfielder Ava Frantz also recorded a new season-high four goals, scoring all four in the last quarter.
In outscoring its opponents, JMU also led in shots on goal 25-20 and draw controls 23-11 but was outdone 21-14 in ground balls. JMU was only awarded two free-position shots, scoring both of them, while Drexel scored four of its 10.
The Dukes are 21-0 all time versus the 10-7 Dragons. The first round of the NCAA tournament for the Dukes will be May 13, with the location yet to be determined.
Scoring Summary:
Q1: 12:09 - Drexel goal, Lucy Schneidereith (36), 1-0 Drexel
Q1: 11:38 - Drexel goal, Corinne Bednarik (33), 2-0 Drexel
Q1: 11:02 - Drexel goal, Corinne Bednarik (34), 3-0 Drexel
Q1: 8:02 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (33), 3-1 Drexel
Q1: 6:26 - Drexel goal, Allison Drake (23), 4-1 Drexel
Q1: 5:38 - Drexel goal, Karson Harris (52), 5-1 Drexel
Q1: 4:47 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (24), 5-2 Drexel
Q1: 00:26 -JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (64), 5-3 Drexel
Q2: 10:55 - Drexel goal, Karson Harris (53), 6-3 Drexel
Q2: 4:45 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (65), 6-4 Drexel
Q2: 4:32 - JMU goal, Katie Chekosky (6), 6-5 Drexel
Q2: 1:40 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (66), 6-6
Q2: 00:15 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (25), 7-6 JMU
Q3: 12:14 - Drexel goal, Karson Harris (54), 7-7
Q3: 9:52 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (26), 8-7 JMU
Q3: 9:01 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (15), 9-7 JMU
Q3: 7:28 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (34), 10-7 JMU
Q3: 6:33 - JMU goal, Katie Chekosky (7), 11-7 JMU
Q3: 6:10 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (67), 12-7 JMU
Q3: 4:15 - Drexel goal, Karson Harris (55), 12-8 JMU
Q3: 3:55 - Drexel goal, Karson Harris (56), 12-9 JMU
Q3: 1:33 - Drexel goal, Colleen Grady (32), 12-10 JMU
Q4: 13:56 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (16), 13-10 JMU
Q4: 13:21 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (17), 14-10 JMU
Q4: 12:34 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (68), 15-10 JMU
Q4: 11:48 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (35), 16-10 JMU
Q4: 7:33 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (18), 17-10 JMU
Q4: 2:42 - JMU goal, Ava Frantz (19), 18-10 JMU
Q4: 1:28 - Drexel goal, Allison Drake (24), 18-11 JMU
Q4: 00:15 - Drexel goal, Karson Harris (57), 18-12 JMU
