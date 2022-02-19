Following two opening-season losses, JMU lacrosse went to Sparks, Maryland, at the US Lacrosse Headquarters for a neutral-site, ranked contest. The No. 13 Dukes found a spark, rattling off 13 goals en route to a 6-point win over No. 23 University of Connecticut (UConn).
The first 5 minutes looked as if JMU would drop to 0-3 — the Huskies scored three goals in that span to the Dukes’ zero. JMU only needed the last six minutes of the first quarter to draw even: Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson — hailing from Sparks — netted two of the goals, the first on a JMU man-down advantage and the second on a free-position shot.
JMU continued its momentum into the second quarter, scoring four of the game’s next five goals. Peterson scored twice more, and JMU senior midfielder Ava Frentz got on the scoreboard for the first time in 2022 via an assist from redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky, with 2:31 left before halftime.
UConn junior midfielder Kyra Place found the back of the net with two seconds remaining in the half, but JMU still took a 7-5 advantage into the locker room.
The lead ballooned to 11-5 after a third quarter dominated by the Dukes. The quarter’s latter two goals were both scored by Peterson off Checkosky assists. JMU’s lead remained the same at the game’s end as it was at the end of the third; both sides scored two goals each in the fourth quarter to make the final score 13-7.
Peterson scored as many goals as JMU won by: six — she now has 12 on the season. JMU redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch contributed three goals, and Checkosky dished three assists.
With the win, JMU improves to 1-2 and faces High Point on Feb. 26 at noon at Sentara Park. UConn falls to 1-1 and turns its attention to the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Lowell on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.
