Former JMU lacrosse attacker Daria Lucchesi (2018-21) lived a double life at JMU. She was a standout player and leader on the field while simultaneously working behind the scenes, founding multiple businesses by the time she graduated in 2021.
A self-proclaimed “hustler,” Lucchesi said she was always interested in business and looked for ways to combine her passions of sports, entrepreneurship and business. Before starting college, Lucchesi created an e-commerce brand, but she said there was a huge learning curve involved with playing Division I lacrosse, so she sold it to focus on lacrosse and school.
“From the beginning, we were all just … impressed with her independent work rate … and just being a businesswoman,” JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said. “Daria [was] such an independent worker, getting up at four or five in the morning, getting work done before she would show [up] to the six o’clock team workout.”
Lucchesi said winning the 2018 national championship her freshman season was a “total Cinderella moment,” and it made her realize her desire to start another business. The struggle, she said, was deciding what that business would be.
“I just sat back and I was like, ‘Okay, what would I do for free?’” Lucchesi said. “So, I just started a lacrosse training company and hosted camps and clinics all over the country. It was amazing.”
Lucchesi said the best part of that experience was getting to share her championship ring with the young girls at camp and see their faces light up when they wore it.
When the pandemic hit, she couldn’t do the in-person training she’d enjoyed so much. She took her training to YouTube and created Lax Ops, an online training platform that provided access for players who may not have access to traditional training resources like clinics and club programs.
“I just got a whole bunch of pro lacrosse players — best in the game — and helped them make … and film their courses,” Lucchesi said. “That was lacrosse training during the pandemic.”
Lax Ops opened a new world of opportunities for Lucchesi. Coaches of other sports approached her about her training platform that led to her doing consulting work, and she was able to reach even more athletes by broadening the content on the platform.
When Lucchesi realized how valuable her services were to not only athletes but coaches as well, her wheels spun with new ideas, and she came up with the idea for Pro Theory. While Lax Ops focus on the athletes, Pro Theory’s primary mission is geared toward helping coaches and providing them with the tools to help their athletes.
“I [could] build a hundred websites out, or I can just make this a software and enable more kids’ dreams by helping the coaches and serve them the tools and get them everything they need to do that,” Lucchesi said. “Now, I’m not only enabling players’ dreams but now coaches’ dreams, too.”
Lucchesi faced a major problem with Lax Ops — she couldn’t have any association with it due to the name, image and likeness (NIL) rules in place at the time for student-athletes.
Without being able to demonstrate any of the tutorials she was filming, Lucchesi had to get creative. That’s when she started recruiting professional lacrosse players and asking them to lend their time and be in the videos, which she filmed. She said one of the hardest parts was staying quiet about what she was doing and not being able to use her name or platform.
“I do think it was [hugely] detrimental to my business,” Lucchesi said. “I was D1, top program, national [and CAA] champion, playing since I was a freshman, and I could not use that to market [my company]. If I had my name, image and likeness, I can’t imagine where this would be now.”
Lucchesi narrowly missed the opportunity to benefit from NIL to promote her ventures while playing at JMU. She graduated in May 2021, and the new rules regarding NIL were implemented July 1, 2021. Former teammate and current assistant coach Haley Warden (2015-18, 2019-present) said she thinks Lucchesi could’ve been one of the big-name athletes signing deals and sponsorships.
“I think that the lack of visibility that she received was unfair knowing that two years later, [it would change],” Warden said. “I see everything that’s happening now … Having access to [NIL rules], it sucks that she wasn’t able to use that to her advantage because I think it would’ve blown up even more.”
Although Lucchesi couldn’t openly discuss her plans with her coaches and teammates, she found creative ways to involve them and gather information. Warden said she bounced ideas off her frequently but never hinted at acting on them. Lucchesi was intentionally cautious and vague any time she gathered information for her projects to ensure she didn’t violate any rules.
“For her to be respectful enough of what the rules were, to be educated enough on what she could and couldn’t do, I just love her creativity and her entrepreneurial mindset,” Klaes said. “I’m proud of her for being a fighter.”
Lucchesi said she’s continuing to grow her brand and pursue new ideas. As the founder of Lax Ops and Pro Theory, she funded both projects entirely on her own, handled all of the legal aspects like setting up the LLC license and manages all of the daily functions. She taught herself coding, web design and other skills necessary to succeed.
“You never stop learning, you never stop growing,” Lucchesi said. “I wasn’t expecting how much it was going to help me grow as a person.”
Much blood, sweat and tears went into her success, Lucchesi said, and there were many failures along the way. However, she said it was all worth it to be where she is now.
“When you have a really strong purpose, you can really get through a lot,” Lucchesi said. “I knew what my strong suits were, [and] I think when you do something that’s in alignment with what you’re supposed to do, it kind of just all falls together.”
