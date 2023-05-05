No. 6 JMU lacrosse defeated Cincinnati 13-7 on Thursday, in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championship.
Here’s everything you need to know from the Duke’s first AAC playoff matchup in school history:
After going down 2-0 in the first seven minutes, JMU scored three unanswered goals to take a one goal lead. Cincinnati tied the game with two and a half minutes in the quarter, but after an interception from redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey, redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson regained the lead for the Dukes with five seconds left. Peterson finished the game leading the Dukes with four goals and two assists.
Throughout the second quarter, the Dukes led in draw controls 4-2 and shots on goal 5-3, extending their lead to as much as three goals. Tallies were added by Peterson, senior midfielder Lilly Boswell and redshirt sophomore midfielder Maggie Clark. At halftime, the Dukes led 7-5.
Freshman attacker Maddie Epke scored the only goal of the third quarter. During the quarter, the Dukes led in shots on goal 2-1, but remained even with Cincinnati in saves and draw controls.
JMU’s offense flurried in the final quarter, creating seven shots on goal and scoring five goals. They committed just one turnover in the quarter compared to the 12 they had amassed throughout the game. Redshirt junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti scored her second of the game with 48 seconds remaining, joining senior attacker Tai Jankowski who also had two goals.
The Dukes have won nine straight conference games, and have now secured their spot to play in their eighth straight conference championship game. JMU’s goals were scored among eight different players, as they topped Cincinnati in total shots 30-17. Peterson is just eight goals away from alumna Gail Decker’s (2001-2004) record for most goals in a single season. (81)
The Dukes play No. 8 Florida next in the AAC Championship game on Saturday at noon.