JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne took a breath as he sat at a table in the Atlantic Union Bank Center’s media room. Instead of standing and shaking Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill’s hand at the last joint press conference, Bourne was sitting next to his longtime friend. On Gill’s other side was JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti, who switched out his typical JMU polo with a suit and tie.
Bourne looked into the eyes of the local media, the outlets that joined through Zoom and the faces of fans who joined the live stream. He let out that breath, looked up and smiled as Gill finished his opening comments.
“Once JMU accepted our invitation, they were in our family,” Gill said. “We were going to do anything in our power to be helpful to them.”
JMU Athletics announced Wednesday that it’s joining the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) beginning July 1, 2022, instead of the original date of July 1, 2023. The Dukes will also play a full FBS schedule next season — the first time in 25 years a team moving from the FCS to the FBS has done so.
What will JMU football’s schedule look like next season?
With an early entrance confirmed, the next question was scheduling. How did Bourne and Cignetti pull together a full FBS schedule in JMU’s first FBS season? Who will the Dukes host? Where will JMU travel to?
Middle Tennessee was the key to each answer.
The Blue Raiders were in need of another football team on their schedule after Missouri canceled its contract to play them in October. JMU was missing one home game to reach full FBS status, and with MTSU having an opening, Bourne took it.
“This offered us a tremendous opportunity,” Bourne said. “Without it, we would have spent easily two- to two-and-a-half times the resources that it would have taken in this guarantee in order to have a football season at home next year.”
MTSU will receive $1.5 million for the schedule change — $800,000 from Missouri in a buyout and $700,000 from JMU to come to Harrisonburg. In addition, it’s a one-way contract — there’s no home-and-home or future series. Bourne said it was an “FBS-type” payment, but it achieved what he wanted for the Dukes.
“We posted the guarantee of about $700,000, which is a large guarantee more aligned with what you see in scheduling FBS teams,” Bourne said. “That’s something that we will be working in the future as we schedule; we’ll look at home and away with most of our programs.”
Cignetti and his roster now have six confirmed home games this upcoming season — MTSU, Norfolk State and four Sun Belt matchups. The full Sun Belt slate, including away games, will be released March 1.
The only confirmed away game currently is against the ACC’s Louisville. JMU has never played the Cardinals, but it’s the beginning of a list of ACC opponents over the next five years.
The head coach said it’s an exciting time but that there’s still a lot of work to do. JMU not only is adapting to a new set of foes but having to play against better competition every week. In addition, JMU is projected to have approximately 85 scholarships on the roster next season. It’s a lot for Cignetti to process, but he said the Dukes are ready to take on the challenge.
“We sort of anticipated this happening, doing it in one year,” Cignetti said. “It’s created a lot of work, but it’s going to be a great long-term move for the institution, from the athletic department, football program and the Sun Belt Conference. It’s a great marriage — one strong brand to two strong brands coming together.”
Even with achieving full FBS status, JMU is still ineligible for bowls and the Sun Belt Championship until at least the 2023-24 season. Bourne said JMU plans to petition for a one-year transition over the summer.
How did JMU football schedule a whole FBS load?
It wasn’t easy for JMU to put together a full FBS schedule, Bourne said. The athletic director added that, in this case, being a successful program worked against JMU and that most FBS teams have their schedule ready four to five years in advance.
JMU had to put one together in less than nine months.
“Everybody’s already committed; they already have their full slate of games,” Bourne said. “You have to find teams that are either transitioning or for some reason have taken a dramatic change in their scheduling philosophy.”
Because of this problem, Bourne said JMU Athletics made decisions regarding other previously scheduled programs in order to benefit the university. Heading into the fall, JMU scheduled Weber State — the second game of a home-and-home series — but Bourne said the program dropped that game so it could schedule MTSU.
“Honestly we didn’t want one of those years earlier, trying to transition with FCS and FBS,” Bourne said. “We’re going to be playing FBS teams almost every week. We will keep an FCS team on our schedule, and part of what we’re looking at now going forward is which teams we decide aren’t good fits for us.”
Aside from MTSU and Norfolk State, JMU has a full Sun Belt schedule. Gill said there will most likely be east and west divisions, which keeps JMU aligned with former teams that transitioned from the FCS to FBS — Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern and, eventually, Marshall and Old Dominion.
Gill added that the other three schools transitioning to the conference — Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi — are still on track to enter in 2023.
How have other schools dealt with the move?
Gill said the Sun Belt has a history of new teams coming in and doing well early on. Cignetti said JMU hopes to be the newest on that list.
“What I tell [recruits] … We win and win championships off the field,” Cignetti said. “We graduate people, we have a high [Academic Progress Rate], we develop them as people, students and student-athletes”
Appalachian State came to the Sun Belt in 2014 after 40 years in the FCS and started out strong. The Mountaineers were 7-5 (6-2 SBC) in the first season of conference play even though they couldn’t play in a bowl the first year. Since then, the team hasn’t lost more than four games in a season and won both of its Sun Belt championship game appearances.
Coastal Carolina started out in the Sun Belt in 2017 and went 3-9. The Chanticleers were 5-7 the next two years, but as more FBS level recruits cracked the lineup, the team jumped to 11-1. Coastal Carolina was 11-2 last season and won the program’s first bowl game over Northern Illinois.
What can the Dukes learn from the two most recent moves into the Sun Belt? Cignetti said there’s a lot of work to be done, but JMU has a championship mindset and expects the new transfers and recruits to make an immediate impact to the Dukes roster.
“I know how our players are going to think,” Cignetti said. “They’re going to go out there next year and expect to win and be successful every time they’re on the field. But based on our previous history and how we’ve lined up against Power 5 teams, I think that we’re in a decent competitive position.”
