On March 6, the majority of the CAA was in action, and some teams kicked off their spring 2021 season. After some interesting scores and comebacks, let’s take a closer look at where the teams stand and which ones are early favorites at winning the conference.
Rhode Island is the only team that hasn’t started its spring season. The Rams kick off their season March 13 at Villanova.
1. Albany (1-0, 1-0 CAA)
Jumping from No. 3 to No. 1 in their first game, the Great Danes are deservedly in the first spot after week one. Their opening game against New Hampshire was what some in the CAA were calling a “must watch” right out of the gate, and Albany won, 24-20. After initially trailing to the Wildcats, and again trailing at the half, the Great Danes had a strong second-half performance thanks to redshirt sophomore quarterback Jeff Undercuffler. Albany was in a good position to seal the game when New Hampshire recovered a fumble and scored shortly after. Albany blocked the extra point and stood tall on defense to close the game out.
A win in the CAA north division is vital for the upcoming playoffs, and Albany taking down New Hampshire in the opener is a statement win and makes the Great Danes the team to beat. Next, Albany plays at Maine on March 13, and kick-off is set for noon.
BALL GAME! UAlbany defense with ANOTHER red zone stop. Great Danes will take over. #VictoryFormation #BeGreat #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/41Y0XzrNme— UAlbany Sports (@UAlbanySports) March 6, 2021
2. Villanova (1-0, 1-0 CAA)
Villanova stays with its preseason CAA ranking after its first week of action — and that’s a good thing. The Wildcats defeated Stony Brook 16-13 March 6 in a game where some anticipated the score to be higher in favor of Villanova. The first half went smoothly for the Wildcats. They held the ball for 20 minutes of play because of turnovers by the Seawolves, and sophomore wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle had more receptions in the first half than the entire last season, as the Wildcats led 13-0.
Villanova added to the lead in the third quarter in response to a Stony Brook touchdown with a field goal to lead 16-7. Stony Brook tried to mount a comeback after a blocked punt and scored another touchdown, but the missed extra point was essential. A strong defensive win keeps the Wildcats at No. 2, but their schedule only gets harder in the CAA north. Villanova opens its home season March 13 against Rhode island, and kick-off is slated for noon.
3. Delaware (1-0, 1-0 CAA)
The Blue Hens started and ended strong in their CAA matchup vs. Maine on March 6, earning the three seed in the power rankings. Coming in No. 25 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, Delaware came out wanting to prove its was better than the ranking. After taking one to the house to start the game, the Black Bears never recovered, and Delaware cruised to a 37-0 victory. Redshirt junior quarterback Nolan Henderson threw for 146 yards in the opener, and senior wide receiver Gene Coleman II had a team-high 48 yards.
Delaware is a dark horse in the North and has the potential to compete for a playoff berth. Delaware has a chip on its shoulder, and this win puts its name on the radar as a team to contend with. Though the Blue Hens will face tougher opponents down the stretch, this was a good team victory that will give them momentum for next week’s matchup against Stony Brook at home at noon.
WELCOME BACK TO FOOTBALL!!!@DejounL takes the opening kickoff to the HOUSE!#BleedBlue302#BlueHens pic.twitter.com/Z1xZX2PRAP— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) March 6, 2021
4. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
Some may say a drop from No. 1 to No. 4 is drastic for the top team in the country, but this is a reality check for the Dukes. For the second week in a row, JMU had a bad first half and slow start and had to come back in the second half to win the game. In its game against Elon on March 6, the only solid quarter JMU put together was the fourth, and when head coach Curt Cignetti inserted redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney into the game, it gave a spark of offense desperately needed. Thanks to a fourth-quarter surge, the Dukes rallied past Elon 20-17, but this team doesn’t look like the No. 1 team in the nation.
This game was a wake-up call for JMU. The Dukes need to start better, play more consistently and utilize all their offensive weapons if they want to move up in the rankings and be taken seriously as a contender for the national championship. JMU opens its home CAA play against William and Mary on March 13 at 4 p.m.
5. Richmond (1-0, 1-0 CAA)
Richmond showed depth and fight in its victory over William and Mary on March 6 as they came back from being down 14-13 in the fourth quarter to improve to 1-0. The Spiders marched down the field late in a 14 play, 77-yard drive to score late and stood tall late on the defense to take the win at home. Redshirt senior quarterback Joe Mancuso earned 141 yards and two touchdowns, while the team did most of their dirty work on the ground with all the running backs combining for 180 yards in the run game. Sophomore linebacker Tristan Wheeler led the team with seven total tackles.
Richmond showed poise and depth in its fourth-quarter comeback, and that’s a skill that doesn’t come easy. The Spiders are experienced, and that experience will bring them far in the South Division where every game is up for grabs. If Richmond continues to score and stay cohesive as it did against the Tribe, it has a shot at winning the South, and the test will continue March 13 on the road vs. Elon, with kickoff at 1 p.m.
Richmond for the lead!!! @John_Fitz22 wide-open score!UR leads W&M, 21-144Q - 6:20#OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/PVhM4bGjMW— Richmond Football (@SpiderFootball) March 6, 2021
6. New Hampshire (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
New Hampshire took a hit in the power rankings with a loss but drew the short straw by playing possibly the toughest opponent in the CAA right out of the gate. The Wildcats had the lead to start the game and at halftime but ultimately crumbled to the Great Danes. New Hampshire had a chance toward the end of the game on a fumble recovery but couldn’t budge past Albany’s defense, and a blocked extra point put the difference at four points — just out of reach for New Hampshire. Sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer threw for 128 yards in the loss, while junior wide receiver Brian Espanet led the team with 41 yards.
In a tough first game for the Wildcats, they showed they’re a team to take seriously, even in the loss. New Hampshire has weapons on both sides of the ball and kept close with the Great Danes through the majority of the game. If New Hampshire learns how to score in critical moments and tightens up the defense, it’s an underdog in the North. The Wildcats have a bye week before meeting with Delaware at home at noon March 20.
Elon (1-2, 0-1 CAA)
There’s no way around it, Elon got snubbed against JMU. The Phoenix had the lead for the majority of the game and did their homework on the Dukes. For three quarters, Elon stopped JMU both on the ground and in the air, and the Phoenix figured out the Dukes’ defense and ran all over it. Freshman quarterback JR Martin threw for 129 yards and a touchdown, while redshirt junior running back Jaylan Thomas finished with 53 yards.
However, Elon is No. 7 in power rankings because for the second week in a row, they haven’t scored a point in the second half. In the 42-20 loss to Gardner-Webb, the Phoenix blew a lead and paid for it with the loss. JMU did the same thing and scored 14 points alone in the fourth quarter. Elon will need to figure out how to score when it matters and how not to get run down if it wants to win the South and match up with Richmond March 13 at home at 1 p.m.
8. William and Mary (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
William and Mary put up a good fight in its loss to Richmond on March 6. Sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis threw for 220 yards and both the touchdowns in the loss. The Tribe played a solid game all-around but fell short after a fourth-quarter Richmond comeback. The defense had a solid first game back in a little more than 400 days, holding the spiders to only 310 total yards.
The Tribe started slow and overcame the deficit in the third quarter, but by the fourth, they were worn out. Players were tired and the Spiders took advantage, putting together a gritty drive down the field to score late and win the game. William and Mary will need to get tough while starting each game with the same energy it finds by halftime. When the Tribe plays JMU on March 13, they will have to play tough for four quarters and start fast if they want to have a chance to beat the Dukes. William and Mary travels to Harrisonburg for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
W&M takes the lead after Hollis Mathis hits Anthony Mague for the TD!#GoTribe pic.twitter.com/bP77UautRR— William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) March 6, 2021
9. Stony Brook (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
The Seawolves fell to Villanova 16-13 March 6 in an odd game to start the 2020-21 spring season. Stony Brook’s right where it should be after a disastrous first half, letting Villanova hold the ball for 20 minutes. During the first half, it seemed like every time the Seawolves were set to get the ball, a turnover occurred, and the worn-out defense came back on the field. The Seawolves were lucky to stay in the game and only lose by three to the No. 5 teams in the country. Redshirt senior quarterback Tyquell Fields finished with 143 yards, and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Makye Smith led the team with 11 tackles.
Stony Brook needs to have better games if it’s going to have a shot at competing in the North. The offense and special teams need to limit turnovers and give themselves a chance to win rather than putting the opponent in a good position. The Seawolves need to be better in every aspect as they push through their schedule, continuing with Delaware on the road March 13 at noon.
10. Maine (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
Maine concludes the power rankings as the only team shut out in the first week of CAA action. In 2018, Maine was feared, but now it’s the opposite. Sophomore quarterback Joe Fagnano only threw for 61 yards in the game, and in the running game, no one eclipsed 19 yards. Junior linebacker Adrian Otero was a rare bright spot for the Black Bears, making a team high of 11 total tackles in the contest.
The first game was definitely rough for Maine. A shutout is never easy to adjust from, but if Maine can figure out some offensive plays and players, then they have the chance to compete in games. The defense needs to be better and control the run game if they want to give the offense a chance to make some magic. Maine continues its spring 2020-21 season hoping to spark anything in order to improve at home against Albany on March 13 at noon.
Contact Savannah Reger breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.