The clock winds down until kick-off at Bridgeforth Stadium, and all eyes turn toward the jumbotron as a series of videos begin to play. The crowds cheer in excitement as a high-energy entrance video rolls on the screen as the players run out onto the field. Despite the limited number of fans in stands this season, JMU Athletics’ video teams have worked to create vibrant and exciting videos for fans, players and recruits to enjoy.
From social media highlights to pre-game hype videos, the film and media team at JMU Athletics works with top-rated equipment to shoot, cut and edit game film for the highest quality product. Helmed by director of video services Maggie Tyler, everything for athletic videos and social media is planned months in advance.
“We did a lot of collaboration to make sure we were making the best content to match the caliber of the stadium,” Tyler said. “It’s not just a screen, but it’s an experience within it all.”
When the creation of the Atlantic Union Bank Center was announced, the video team began to work on creating new basketball entrance, pre-game and halftime videos, as well as learning how to adapt to the new technology in the area. The arena has more than 20 video boards throughout its 226,000 square feet of space, compared to the Convocation Center’s singular board across the referee’s table.
JMU relies on Daktronics Programming for the technological side of creating these films, training members to coordinate and understand how each detail functions to create advanced and energizing videos. The full team on any given game day meets hours prior to the start time, collaborating on how and when each individual element will come together throughout the game to create a seamless experience for fans.
“The crew comes in about two hours before game time, and we’ll get on headsets to talk through the script on what to expect,” Daktronics producer Katie Windham said. “We’ll do run throughs, then follow the script and get the game action.”
Media Day is an exciting day for the Dukes, as the media team does most, if not all, the promotional work for the entire season. From fun, get-to-know-you games to the official pictures and clips, the athletes get to enjoy every aspect of Media Day before seeing the final result on game day.
Many of the players will share and retweet highlight reels the video team created for them, but the entrance video begins to play provides the extra shot of adrenaline that puts the game-time mindset toward the forefront.
“There are tons of videos over the years that I watched the creative team do from concept to finish, and you can’t wait to see the reaction from the fans,” JMU Athletics Assistant Director of Communications Kevin Warner said. “When it gets an emotional reaction like that, both are really in need to see the fruits of the labor and get the results.”
Each team has a different culture and voice, and the media team wants to explore that in its videos. Whether it’s team huddles and celebrations or answering the emoji quizzes, the JMU video team looks for the individual personalities and how they mesh as a team.
Back during JMU lacrosse’s 2018 NCAA championship run, the video team was making videos for almost every game similar to the football team’s playoff videos. The end goal is to find the story within each team and explore and share it with the fans.
“The biggest thing is that each individual video has a goal, but overall the video is for the school,” Warner said. “At the end of the day, it’s about portraying your brand, so when you approach [it] that way, the specifics of each video can come through.”
When it was announced that large numbers of fans wouldn’t be allowed into basketball and football games due to COVID-19 restrictions, it meant the inaugural season of Atlantic Union Bank Center would be players, staff and special guests only. Nonetheless, the media team still puts in the effort to release the videos on social media so fans can enjoy the videos virtually in hopes of getting the full experience next season.
“It is a bummer that not many people got to experience the entire feeling this year,” Tyler said. “I hope that when fans do get to see it all in person, it just becomes that much more exciting for us and the fans.”
Essentially, the video team’s biggest goal is to demonstrate JMU Athletics in every aspect. The demonstration of what JMU is as a program and community has driven the team to create the film and strike chords in fans and players alike. Without the videos, JMU’s programs, Warner believes the Dukes wouldn’t have the extra factor that showcases the excellence at each game.
“We are a school that’s established itself as an athletic department,” Warner said. “I want us to portray that we are coming to play and going to win regardless of the opponent that the team may face.”
