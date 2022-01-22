A broken shot clock, blood on redshirt freshman Justin Amadi’s jersey and an ejected fan: The two-and-a-half-hour-plus marathon of a game had it all, as JMU prevailed over College of Charleston for a one-point win, 95-94.
“Really, really proud of our team,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “It wasn’t pretty, but I thought it was an unbelievable college basketball game, and we just found a way towards the end.”
The CoC got out to an early 9-3 lead on the backs of efficient shooting and domination on the glass. The Cougars started 4-for-7 from the field compared to JMU’s 1-for-6, and they outrebounded the Dukes seven to one in the first four minutes of play.
The Cougars extended their lead to 10 after a 3-pointer from graduate guard Dimitruis Smith at the 13:15 mark. Of JMU’s first 10 points, only one was assisted, while the CoC dished 6 on its first 19 points.
After the under-12-minute media timeout, JMU moved to a 1-2-2 full-court press — one defender was pressuring the ball, while the other four defenders were behind and looking to trap Cougar ball handlers — and Dukes’ graduate transfer guard Charles Falden immediately converted on a steal followed by an up-and-under layup. JMU’s pressure resulted in eight Cougar turnovers to three by the Dukes midway through the first half.
“We just had to disrupt them,” Byington said. “What our press did is it took them out of rhythm enough … Just to get a stop some way, somehow, was what we were trying to find.”
Starting at the 7:40 mark, JMU redshirt junior guard Vado Morse came to life. The Maryland native scored 13-straight points: three 3’s — one where he drew a foul and converted it into a four-point play — and a layup.
“Before every game, our coach asks us what’s on our mind, and I always say have confidence,’” Morse said. “I believe I can make shots like that.”
But the Cougars kept pace — freshman guard Reyne Smith was equally lethal from 3-point range, shooting 4-for-5, the latter three baskets in the span of 1:57. Byington said Smith’s makes on offensive-rebound kickouts “got to be eliminated.”
The up-tempo first half ended with JMU ahead 48-45.
Early in the second half, while the CoC began doubling Morse off screens, Falden converted shots in the paint. On the other end, the Cougars forced two fouls on made shots — the first by freshman forward Babacar Faye then freshman forward Raekwon Horton.
CoC freshman forward Ben Burnham dominated on the offensive glass, converting two put-back layups at 14:37 and 13:30, respectively. The CoC was out-rebounding JMU 32-17 at the 12:26 mark.
“When they do miss a shot, they send all five guys to the glass,” Byington said. “We’re like a dam trying to hold up water sometimes when those guys are coming because they’re coming with fury.”
But not all rebounds were converted into Cougar points. Following an errant CoC pass off a rebound, Molson intercepted the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup to cut JMU’s deficit to two with 7:50 remaining.
Morse didn’t get back into the scorecard until the 7:23 mark on a pair of free throws. A few minutes later, a flagrant one foul on CoC graduate forward John Meeks put redshirt freshman Terrence Edwards at the free throw line – he made both free throws, then the subsequent possession and JMU got the ball and scored to extend its lead to 79-75 with just over five minutes remaining.
Down the stretch, the ball was in Morse’s hands. He put JMU up seven with a 3-pointer with 2:09 but, just like the first half, Smith answered 10 seconds later. The CoC clawed back and made it 89-88 after an Underwood layup via a steal off Morse with 15.8 seconds remaining. However, JMU converted free throws late and held on to win.
Morse finished with a career high in points and made free throws: 32 points and 13-for-14 from the line. Smith led the Cougars with 21 points on six made 3’s.
“We’re getting back to ourselves after COVID,” redshirt freshman guard/forward Terrence Edwards said. “Everything is going to get back to normal. We [will] get these two off days, then come back even stronger and go on a streak.”
With the win, JMU advances to 12-5 (3-3 CAA) and continues its homestand against Drexel on Jan. 27. College of Charleston falls to 9-8 (2-3 CAA) and heads back to South Carolina to face William & Mary on Jan. 25.
