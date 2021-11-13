In front of a near-capacity crowd at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, JMU men’s basketball welcomed Old Dominion. The crowd, along with 30 points off the bench, allowed the Dukes to take down an in-state rival in a 58-53 win.
“That’s sometimes our sixth man on the court,” redshirt junior Jalen Hodge said. “ At the end there, it got really loud, and [ODU] was struggling to get into sets. Those are things we appreciate from the fans.”
The Monarchs created opportunities to score early but didn’t capitalize, as they started the game 1-for-11 from the field. Old Dominion turned the ball over 11 times in the first 12 minutes, including a steal by graduate guard Takal Molson that drew a foul as the Dukes jumped out to an 18-9 lead.
ODU responded as it went on a 8-2 run to bring the game back to within one possession. A pair of three-point shots from Hodge turned the momentum in favor of the Dukes. JMU went on an 8-2 run of their own to retake a nine-point lead, and went into halftime up 35-25.
JMU’s bench played a big role in the first half, as it provided 20 of the 35 points — including eight from Hodge and six from graduate forward Alonzo Sule. Hodge led the Dukes with 16 points.
“We have a lot of weapons on this team,” Sule said. “So, it might not be one person’s night, but another person could have it going.”
JMU started the second half slow, shooting 2-for-10 with five turnovers. ODU took advantage of the Dukes’ miscuses to go on a 9-0 run to make it 40-38 — senior guard C.J. Keyser provided 19 points in the second half as he helped the Monarchs cut the lead to two.
The Dukes protected their lead with a block by Molson. That led to a full-court pass by redshirt junior guard Vado Morse, which was finished by a Hodge layup. This sequence caused the crowd to roar back to life and helped the Dukes to take a five-point lead.
The Monarchs cut the lead to one with 3:57 left in the second half as Keyser made the Monarchs’ first three-pointer of the game. ODU took a late 51-50 lead, but with a three-pointer from graduate guard Charles Falden with 2:16 remaining , the Dukes took a two-point lead.
The Monarchs tied the game with a pair of free throws from junior forward Kalu Ezikpe but didn’t regain the lead as Molson sank both of his free throws. Falden made both of his free throws after a late miss from Keyser to secure the Dukes’ 58-53 victory.
ODU was more efficient than JMU from the field, shooting 41% to the Dukes’ 34%, but the Dukes scored seven three-pointers — including four from Hodge — compared to one from the Monarchs.
“Making threes happened to be my way of making plays,” Hodge said. “That’s something I love and thrive off of.”
The Monarchs fall to 1-1 and play Manhattan at home Monday at 7 p.m. The Dukes improved to 2-0 and travel to play Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“That felt like a conference game, and by coincidence, it’s probably going to be a conference game,” JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said. “There’s going to be some wars coming up with those guys.”
Contact Connor Harris at harri7cj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.