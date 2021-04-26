They had to wait a year, but JMU women’s tennis successfully defended its 2019 CAA crown in a 4-2 win over William & Mary. William & Mary put up a fight despite the 7-0 loss during the regular season, but the Dukes’ experience proved to be too much in the end.
It was more of the same from the other two CAA tournament matches in doubles. Redshirt senior Jona Roka and redshirt sophomore Kylie Moulin began the day with a 6-1 win over junior Mila Saric and sophomore Alisia Manolescu. JMU clinched the doubles point after redshirt sophomores Natalia Nikolopoulou and Amanda Nord won 6-2 over sophomores Elisa van Meeteren and Raffaella Alhach.
Things didn’t come as easy for the Dukes in the singles matches -- William & Mary senior Vitoria Okuyama defeated Moulin 6-2, 6-3 to even the team score at 1-1. The Tribe picked up their second point after Saric topped redshirt sophomore Daria Afanasyeva 6-1, 6-3. Nikolopoulou went up 3-2 in the first set, then proceeded to win nine of the next 10 games in a 6-2, 6-1 victory over van Meeteren.
Roka split sets with graduate student Jill van den Dungen 1-6, 7-5, but didn’t have to finish her match. Franco won the last three games of her match to prevail over Alhach 6-2, 7-5 and clinch the title. This is the second CAA title in program history for the team.
JMU women’s tennis’ NCAA tournament opponent and date will be announced at the selection show on a livestream at NCAA.com on May 3.
