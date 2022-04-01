JMU came into Friday evening’s game against Elon having won five of its last six. Facing a team they hadn’t beaten since 2018, the Diamond Dukes took care of business and beat the Phoenix 8-4.
“It's always good to get a win, especially on Friday nights,” redshirt sophomore designated hitter Jacob Steinberg said. “Our goal is always to win the series, so getting a win on Friday night in conference is always a great thing.”
JMU came out hot in the first inning. Graduate Justin Showalter started on the mound for the Dukes and kept Elon off the board thanks to a strike-‘em-out, throw-‘em-out double play that ended the inning. JMU quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first as redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter crushed a two-run homer over the right-field wall.
“I was going up there sitting fastball, got my pitch middle in and put a good swing on it,” DeLauter said. “I think it kinda set the tone early and relaxed some of the guys. I really think it's why we piled on some runs.”
JMU extended its lead to 4-0 behind a single from Steinberg that plated two runs.
Elon was able to get a run back in the top of the third. A triple off the center-field wall from redshirt sophomore outfielder Alex Iadisernia scored a runner from first to cut Elon’s deficit to 4-1. JMU responded in the bottom of the inning — a hard-hit single to left field from freshman catcher Jason Schiavone pushed the lead to 5-1.
The Phoenix continued to see the ball well off Showalter in the fourth. Back-to-back RBI singles from redshirt sophomore infielder Connor Coolahan and freshman outfielder Charlie Granatell cut the Dukes’ lead to 5-3. JMU was unable to capitalize off a leadoff double from redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Graduate Anthony Piccolino took the mound for JMU in the fifth. After surrendering a leadoff single, Piccolino put forth a solid inning in relief, keeping the score at 5-3. Steinberg continued in the fifth with a two-out double off the center-field wall. However, JMU couldn’t bring Steinberg home, keeping the lead at 5-3.
Redshirt sophomore Sean Culkin relieved Piccolino for the Dukes with one out in the sixth, who struck out and grounded out to end the top of the sixth. Freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble lined a single off the right field wall to plate two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Then, redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell immediately followed up with a sac-fly to left to make the lead 8-3.
Schiavone continued another solid start for JMU behind the plate in the seventh. The freshman tallied his second hit of the day with a double to right center. JMU, however, couldn’t add to its lead, stranding two runners on base.
Elon grabbed a run back in the top of the ninth behind a double down the left field line from Iadisernia to make it 8-4. That was all the Phoenix could muster as the Dukes took game one of the series.
“I was pleased with how we went about our business today, how our guys pregamed and our mentality and just stayed within ourselves,” Coach Ikenberry said after the Dukes’ win.
JMU improves to 15-10 (3-1 CAA) on the season while Elon drops to 13-12 (1-3 CAA). The two teams will face off again Saturday at 4 p.m. for the second of the three-game series.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Elon (R 4, H 10, E 0) 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
JMU (R 8, H 12, E 1) 4 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 X
