Take yourself back eight months, or a few years and eight months, to the beginning of your freshman year in college. Then, add a global pandemic. Now, imagine you’re an athlete and you can only hang out with other freshmen on the team — in a season that’s been postponed — when an athletic scholarship is the reason you attended college. On top of this, you’re taking COVID-19 tests everyday alongside online classes.
This is what freshman student-athletes across the country, including at JMU, experienced during this whirlwind of a year.
In women’s soccer freshman defender Ariana Fresquez’s case, she went to high school in Arizona. Come summer of 2020, it was time to be thrust into the mountains of Harrisonburg, Virginia, to train for a season that might not even happen while knowing no one on campus other than her teammates when students arrived in August.
Fresquez said she was nervous because her high school in Arizona plays in the winter, so she was wrapping up, instead of ramping up, for a spring season when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Heading into JMU preseason training, butterflies were at a high over what her freshman year could bring.
“It was crazy because coming into preseason, I hadn’t played a game in three or four months,” Fresquiz said. “Then coming into preseason, it was definitely an awkward time and everything was on the edge; we didn’t know if we were going to have a season or not, so everything was kind of iffy.”
Alongside playing in her first collegiate soccer season, Fresquez dealt with something the rest of the JMU student body had to deal with: online classes. Luckily, she said, JMU Athletics provides the coaching staff and personnel tolean on and cope with stressors.
“[My coaches were] accommodating to our mental health and making sure we’re good there, and all the upperclassmen are really great with that too,” Fresquez said. “[The upperclassmen] always reach out and see if we need anything … You can always count on [them] to be there for you for your stress.”
Freshman track & field jumper Paige Miller, likewise, lived Fresquez’s difficult transition from high school to college as a student-athlete amid a pandemic. As a Waynesboro, Virginia, native, Miller didn’t experience the same seclusion from her hometown as Fresquez, but she still had to combat the rigor of online school combined with athletics nonetheless.
Like many, online school has been harder for Miller than a standard academic year, which made her first semester especially stressful. But being on a team helped reduce the stress — she said if she wasn’t on track, then she’d have nothing to take her mind off school.
To keep the mental burden off the athletes as much as possible, it’s been up to the coaches to be cognizant of the stressors outside of the track or soccer field that’s put on the athletes. Coaches have made additional efforts to check in with their athletes, and encourage them to talk to family and friends for the support needed.
“My coaches do a really good job making sure we’re okay,” Miller said. “We have meetings and [the coaches] just check in on the team as a whole … My teammates are [also] really good about talking, and it’s nice because they are really supportive.”
Through teammate “bubbles,” or pods, that the women’s soccer team stayed in to prevent a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak, Fresquez strictly hung out with fellow freshmen teammates off the field. Because of COVID-19 contact-tracing precautions, she wasn’t allowed to see her upperclassmen teammates anywhere else than at practice.
“All of our freshmen, we’re a pretty close-knit group, so we’re always hanging out and trying to make the most of [the pandemic] because we can’t really go anywhere,” Fresquez said. “So, we literally just have movie nights and all hang out as a freshman group.”
Besides the work put in on the field, teammates can also build chemistry through the bonds formed off it. Beyond her immediate bubble, Fresquez said the togetherness of the team helped mitigate her stress of facing uncharted territory. Since everyone was going through the same thing, Fresquez had people to relate to.
As the student-athletes saw struggles, women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan said, so too did coaches. He was facing the same unknowns as his players but said he loved the way his freshmen responded to adversity during the season.
“It was funny; I actually think the freshman [couldn’t have been] better equipped than everyone else [to handle the pandemic] because they don’t know any different,” O’Regan said. “Our sophomores, juniors, seniors, they know how regular college life is, they know how regular college basketball is ... So I think it was a benefit for [the freshman], really, to start from scratch.”
JMU women’s basketball needed to lean heavily on its freshmen this season, as it wasn’t a senior-laden team — the Dukes’ rotation sported one graduate transfer, forward Anne Diouf, and no seniors on its roster this winter.
Freshman guard Peyton McDaniel and CAA Rookie of the Year was one of the newcomers who needed to step in and play well right away.
McDaniel ended the season second on the team in points per game (12.6) and scored the second most points of any Duke in a game this year when she dropped 30 against George Mason on Dec. 6, shooting 6-for-9 from three.
Another freshman, guard Jamia Hazell, was also a major contributor to JMU’s production this season. Hazell started in 12 of 24 games, led the team in assists and averaged just under 10 points per game in her debut season at JMU.
O’Regan credited his freshmens’ work ethic for being a key reason in the class’s ability to come in and contribute quickly. Touting them as “gym rats,” O’Regan said his five freshman did a fabulous job figuring out what JMU’s program was about and then accepting a role to do what the team needed to win games.
Moving ahead to next season, O’Regan admitted he doesn’t know what to expect from the likes of McDaniel, Hazell and the rest of the bunch going into year two. While he said he expects them to maintain a steady course going into their sophomore campaigns, he looks forward to learning about them as individuals off the court — something he hasn’t had the chance to see this season.
“I don’t really know [the freshmen] socially yet,” O’Regan said. “But that’s something I’m curious about, moving forward with regular school in session — do they stay that focused on basketball? Which I think they will, but you just never know … I just don’t know the answer.”
With Miller and Fresquez also moving to their sophomore campaigns in their respective sports, they have advice for the class of 2025 JMU student-athletes who will be on campus in a few months to utilize off-season workouts. The incoming freshmen have dealt with similar protocols as the current ones, making their adjustments more analogous to the class of 2024 if any lingering COVID-19 protocols still exist in the 2021-22 seasons.
Miller said self-control and belief in herself helped her during the pandemic, and it’s advice she’d give to the incoming freshman. Fresquez echoes Miller’s sentiments and understands that when the regulations cease, her love for the game and her teammates will be even stronger than before the pandemic — and remembering to make every day a new opportunity.
“Just roll with the punches, the next day even is just so unexpected, just be thankful for every day,” said Fresquez. “Even getting out on the soccer field, just being able to practice everyday and be with your teammates and your closest friends — just to be more adaptable and positive through it all.”
