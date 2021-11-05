Hours after receiving unanimous approval from the Virginia General Assembly to join the Sun Belt Conference, JMU officially accepted an invitation. The Dukes join Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi in moving to the Sun Belt.
According to a JMU Athletics press release, JMU will have a press conference tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center “regarding the future of JMU Athletics,” as stated in the press release. The event will be open to the public, with doors opening at 9 a.m.
JMU needed approval from the General Assembly for the university’s football program to move from the FCS to the FBS. It was the last hurdle in a week-long process that began with the JMU Board of Visitors unanimously approving JMU’s move Oct. 29.
On Wednesday, the CAA announced that if JMU were to accept a move to the Sun Belt, the Dukes wouldn’t be allowed to compete in any team CAA Championships, a decision that was met with intense criticism from JMU fans, players and coaches. JMU appealed the decision but was rejected.
JMU will start to transition to the Sun Belt on July 1, 2022, with full-time membership completed by 2024. Non-football sports will begin Sun Belt competition in 2023, with JMU football on a two-year transition into the conference.
