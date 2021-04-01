JMU football announced Thursday that its next two games against Richmond (4/3) and Elon (4/10) have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Richmond and Elon football programs. An announcement regarding the rescheduling of these games will be made at a later time.
Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record said on Twitter that the Dukes are actively seeking other opponents to fill the schedule.
Wednesday, Albany football opted out of the spring football season, leaving CAA North Division’s Delaware open for play April 3. William & Mary and Elon were postponed for this weekend as well, as the Tribe becomes another potential opponent for the Dukes.
JMU, coming off a 38-10 win over the Tribe on Saturday, was supposed to travel to Richmond this weekend for the second game after coming off a three-week COVID-19 pause.
UPDATE: Madia confirmed on Twitter that JMU will not play this weekend. Any additional updates on scheduling will be announced as they come.
