Some things are bigger than football.
Redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey ran off the practice field ahead of the Weber State game. It was Sept. 14, and he walked into his post-practice interview with a fatigued look on his face, possibly a mix of focus on the road trip ahead and exhaustion from practice. Tucker-Dorsey was asked about the Wildcats and what the Dukes had to do to win — his answer was all business, the look on his face never changing.
That is, until he was asked about his younger brother Tyrique Tucker, a JMU football commit heading to Harrisonburg next year — then, Diamonte smiled.
“We [are] grown men now,” Diamonte said. “We can actually kick it and enjoy our time together. I’m excited, [and] I know he’s excited.”
He laughed as he talked about Tyrique. This is Diamonte’s brother and someone who changed his business-like presence just slightly.
Diamonte and Tyrique are just one example of JMU football’s family culture, and that ideal transfers not only from the team but to the community. Family Weekend is back at JMU this season after a spring full of chaos and unprecedented moments. The Dukes take on No. 11 Villanova in front of a sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium, and a win over the Wildcats would be a resume booster for the playoffs.
The matchup isn’t the only reason why the game is sold out. Student tickets disappeared nearly immediately after they opened because parents, relatives and friends alike are headed to Harrisonburg this weekend to celebrate family.
For the Dukes, family is a constant through the program and the conference. JMU currently has family ties on the team from the past, in the present and in the future.
“It’s Family Weekend, so I’m going to have a bunch of family members here,” redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer said. “Our fans are the best in the FCS, so it’s going to be very loud and physical.”
JMU’s football program has family in its roots. It’s a principle of the team but the connections from the past to the present run even deeper. It’s not new for younger siblings to follow in their older siblings’ footsteps and play for the program. Redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Ravenel is an example of that — his older brother Brandon played for JMU from 2013-16 and was a captain on the 2016 national championship team.
The same applies for redshirt senior tight end Clayton Cheatham and his older brother, Deane.
The Cheathams are an example of past family connections — that is, families who’ve had a sibling play in the past and now have someone currently playing. Clayton said that with Deane’s new profession, he has more flexibility, so he went to see the Dukes play in New Hampshire and he’ll be in Bridgeforth for the showdown with the Wildcats.
Clayton said having Deane around and knowing he went through JMU football and what it entails is comfortable. Having Deane there lets him know that he’s not the only one going through this, Clayton said, and that someone else gets it. The two are so similar that they both have worn the same number as Dukes — No. 37.
“Deane’s been awesome,” Clayton said. “Just having him around, he went through some of the similar things that I go through on a daily basis.”
Clayton added that seeing his brother work hard in the past makes him want to work even harder in the present.
“It’s just comfortable to know that, like, ‘Hey, he did it, I can do it,’” Clayton said. “Every day here is not the greatest day in the world; there’s plenty of challenges that come with it.”
Clayton said it’s all about putting in work every day to keep up with the schedule, and Deane being there means having a familiar face in the crowd.
The Cheathams aren’t the only example of family relationships through JMU football — redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson has family connections, except his are elsewhere in the CAA.
Johnson, a native from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a member of an athletic family. His sister, Gracie Johnson, plays Division I volleyball at Duke, and his brother, Critt Johnson, is a graduate offensive lineman at Albany — one of JMU’s CAA foes.
“[Gracie, Cole and] I would always be outside,” Critt said. “We’d always want to compete against each other. [Cole and] I would make it competitive in just about everything.”
Critt said he and Cole grew up playing football together. Their parents sent them both to football camps, and while Critt is an offensive lineman now, he said he played tight end more in high school. Critt said he and Cole always threw the ball around when they had the chance.
“We always just loved playing sports and being together,” Critt said. “Usually if I was outside, then Cole would be outside as well and just constantly playing sports.”
While Cole has stayed at JMU for six years, Critt’s football career started at VMI, then he transferred to Albany after the 2019 season. He said that when he was at VMI, he came to Harrisonburg whenever he could to watch Cole and the Dukes — even if his brother wasn’t playing.
“I would come watch him play, or even if he didn’t play, I was always there,” Critt said. “We both had [times] in college where we weren’t really playing, and we just kept each other positive.”
In the spring, Critt started in three games for Albany on the offensive line and is playing right tackle for the Great Danes this fall. Although he can’t see Cole in person as much since he’s with Albany, he said he does anything he can to watch JMU’s games and support him from afar.
“I make sure to watch every game,” Critt said. “Sunday, when we’re done with film and lifting, I come back and I make sure to watch JMU’s game … It’s great to watch.”
Critt sees consistent minutes now for Albany, just like how Cole’s the starter for JMU. Critt said that looking back on Cole’s journey, he’s glad to see Cole doing well as the starting quarterback, saying that even from a young age, Cole had the determination and work ethic to do the job well.
“[He started] taking quarterback seriously around eighth grade, and it’s exciting to see how he’s progressed,” Critt said. “I’ve always known that he has [the success at quarterback] in him. For other people to see it and for it to be a constant thing, it’s been great.”
While watching Cole is “great,” Critt said having his family around supporting everyone is what’s important. The Johnsons are scattered across the East Coast, ranging from North Carolina to New York. Critt said his father, Andy Johnson, was deployed when he was in high school.
“Whenever my parents or my siblings are there, it’s always great to see their face or wave to them in the crowd,” Critt said. “If they’re not at my game, then they’re at my brothers or my sisters, so it’s definitely special.”
The sibling connection in JMU football, or even the CAA, is mature and runs deep. It’s molding the past with the Cheathams, the present with the Johnsons and the future.
That future is Diamonte and Tyrique.
Diamonte and Tyrique have one season together: fall 2022. Tyrique enters JMU as a defensive lineman, and Diamonte is a linebacker — both are on defense, and both will get to work together.
“It means a lot that [he’s coming here],” Diamonte said. “He went through the same thing that I went through in high school … I was just happy to get him his first real offer, and we’re excited about the school. It’s a great school to come to.”
Tyrique said a big factor in his decision to come to JMU was the relationship-based atmosphere. He’s seen the culture, and he’s seen what Diamonte’s made of it.
“[Coming to JMU] was a no-brainer,” Tyrique said. “I already had relationships with everyone on the team, and I had my brother.”
Both Diamonte and Tyrique emphasized that it’s been a long time since they’ve had the opportunity to play together, and they’re going to take advantage of it. The brothers played a season together in high school, but Diamonte was on varsity and Tyrique was on JV.
This time around, the brothers are at the same level.
“I’m elated,” Tyrique said. “The opportunity has presented itself again, and I think that we’re going to make the most of it.”
When thinking about playing with Diamonte again, Tyrique said it signified leadership for him.
“I got someone I can always go talk to,” Tyrique said, “[someone] who can guide me through my first year.”
Diamonte and Tyrique both described their relationship as close, and Diamonte said he’s excited for Tyrique to come to JMU because he sees similarities to his own recruitment, like getting late offers — a process Diamonte helped with.
It’s a motto for the Dukes that the team is family, but sometimes it means more than that — the Cheathams, Johnsons and Tuckers are examples of that.
Family Weekend is back, and in a year where COVID-19 has separated and broken some traditions, others stay the same and are intact — that includes JMU football and its rich family values.
“There’s plenty of challenges that come with playing college football,” Clayton said. “You just have to remember that there’s a lot of people that did it before you and it’s not about you or this team, but it’s about the people that did it before you, and it’s about setting an example for the people that are younger — it’s about carrying on the rich tradition of this program.”
