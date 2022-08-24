sched release

JMU, led by former quarterback Cole Johnson and former defensive lineman Mike Greene, runs out of the tunnel in a win versus Montana in the FCS quarterfinals Dec. 11, 2021. 

JMU football announced 12 future nonconference games spanning the next 12 years Wednesday morning. 

Notable games include a home-and-home series with UCONN in 2023 and 2026 and a matchup with Maryland in 2027. A smattering of other Group of 5 and FCS opponents make up the rest of the newly released games. 

2023 

vs. Bucknell — Sept. 2

at Miami (OH) — Sept. 23

vs. UCONN — Nov. 11 

2024

at Charlotte — Aug. 31 

vs. Gardner-Webb — Sept. 7

vs. Ball State — Sept. 28 

2026

vs. Miami (OH) — Sept. 26

at UCONN — Nov. 14 

2027

at Maryland — Sept. 4

2029

vs. Charlotte — Sept. 22

2033

at Liberty — Sept. 17

2034

vs. Liberty — Sept. 16

These matchups join other nonconference games that have already been announced. JMU will play U.Va. next year on Sept. 9; North Carolina on Sept. 21, 2024, and Sept. 23, 2028; and Virginia Tech on Sept. 20, 2025. The Dukes also host Norfolk State on Aug. 30, 2025, three years after this September’s matchup. 

The JMU-Liberty matchups were moved to 2033 and 2034 after their 2026 game was canceled due to a clause in JMU and Liberty’s contract allowing for a cancellation of the game if either team moved conferences. 

CORRECTION (8/24/2022 12:56 p.m.): A previous version of the article said JMU announced 11 future nonconference games. The article has been updated to indicate JMU announced 12 games against eight opponents.

