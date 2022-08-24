JMU football announced 12 future nonconference games spanning the next 12 years Wednesday morning.
Notable games include a home-and-home series with UCONN in 2023 and 2026 and a matchup with Maryland in 2027. A smattering of other Group of 5 and FCS opponents make up the rest of the newly released games.
JMU football new nonconference matchups
2023
vs. Bucknell — Sept. 2
at Miami (OH) — Sept. 23
vs. UCONN — Nov. 11
2024
at Charlotte — Aug. 31
vs. Gardner-Webb — Sept. 7
vs. Ball State — Sept. 28
2026
vs. Miami (OH) — Sept. 26
at UCONN — Nov. 14
2027
at Maryland — Sept. 4
2029
vs. Charlotte — Sept. 22
2033
at Liberty — Sept. 17
2034
vs. Liberty — Sept. 16
These matchups join other nonconference games that have already been announced. JMU will play U.Va. next year on Sept. 9; North Carolina on Sept. 21, 2024, and Sept. 23, 2028; and Virginia Tech on Sept. 20, 2025. The Dukes also host Norfolk State on Aug. 30, 2025, three years after this September’s matchup.
The JMU-Liberty matchups were moved to 2033 and 2034 after their 2026 game was canceled due to a clause in JMU and Liberty’s contract allowing for a cancellation of the game if either team moved conferences.
