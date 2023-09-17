JMU football knocked off the defending Sun Belt champions, but it wasn’t pretty.
The Dukes picked up a 16-14 win against Troy on Saturday, improving to 3-0 and winning its Sun Belt opener for the second year in a row. But they did so in slow, dragged-out fashion, which was surprising given the two teams. Last season, JMU averaged 37 points per game, while Troy averaged 25.6. Tonight, the Dukes and Trojans combined for 30 points.
“We had to count on our defense over and over and over in that second half and fourth quarter,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said, “because the offense just couldn’t get anything going.”
Despite JMU’s leaning on the defense, the secondary was a weak point for the Dukes yet again. One week after allowing U.Va. to throw for 377 yards, the Trojans gained 332 yards through the air, while the Dukes racked up 200.
“They still had some passing yards and this and that, but it was a great win,” Cignetti said.
Through most of the game, the defense did enough to keep momentum in JMU’s favor. After Troy took a 7-6 lead with 11:10 left in the second quarter, it punted four straight times, earning just 36 total yards across those drives. While Troy’s offense slowed down, JMU scored 10 unanswered points to take a 16-7 lead with 9:32 left in the third quarter.
Then, with 13:49 left in the fourth quarter, the Trojans faced another fourth down on JMU’s 46-yard line, three yards from the first down. But Troy decided to go for it, and Watson threw it 22 yards to sophomore wide receiver Chris Lewis. On the next play, senior quarterback Gunnar Watson connected with junior wide receiver Jabre Barber for 24 yards, bringing Troy within two.
“They didn’t even try to run it, they basically came out throwing the ball,” Cignetti said of Troy’s offense, which went for -12 rushing yards on 19 attempts. JMU in 39 attempts gained 90 yards on the ground.
JMU’s offense continued to stall, but so did Troy’s. The Dukes punted on two straight drives in the fourth quarter. In between, the Trojans punted as well, then missed a 49-yard field goal. The Dukes got the ball back with 5:35 left and, after burning 2:14, were forced to punt on 4th-and-9 on Troy’s 45.
Starting their final drive on their own 10, the Trojans made it all the way to JMU's 33-yard line. Facing 3rd-and-5, Watson was called for intentional grounding, bringing up 4th-and-15 on the 43. Just outside of field goal range, the Trojans went for it, but Watson’s deep pass fell incomplete, and JMU kneeled out the clock.
“On style points, it’s not a pretty win,” Cignetti said. “But it’s going to feel like a win tomorrow, and it feels like a win right now.”
With their undefeated record still intact after two straight one-possession wins, the Dukes finish out their road trip at Utah State next Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.