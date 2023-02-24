The Sun Belt revealed its football teams’ in-conference game dates and order of games Friday. JMU football starts its Sun Belt slate Sept. 16 at Troy, the reigning conference champions, before a stretch of five straight conference games from Sept. 30-Nov. 4 and a season finale on the road versus Coastal Carolina on Nov. 25.
JMU will be eligible for a Sun Belt championship and bowl game this season if its waiver to expedite its FBS transition gets passed later this spring.
JMU’s full schedule (Sun Belt games in bold):
Sept. 2: vs. Bucknell
Sept. 9: at U.Va.
Sept. 16: at Troy
Sept. 23: at Utah State
Sept. 30: vs. South Alabama
Oct. 14: vs. Georgia Southern
Oct. 19: at Marshall
Oct. 28: vs. Old Dominion
Nov. 4: at Georgia State
Nov. 11: vs. UConn
Nov. 18: vs. Appalachian State
Nov. 25: at Coastal Carolina
This is JMU’s first year with a full 12-game FBS slate; last year, it played 11 games but the same number of Sun Belt opponents as this year, eight. JMU has one bye week Oct. 7 instead of last season’s two.
The teams on the Dukes’ 2023 schedule were revealed Jan. 5. JMU plays the same six other teams from the Sun Belt East Division yearly but the host switches each year. Additionally, JMU faces two teams from the West Division — one home and one away; this year it’s Troy and South Alabama — yearly. Game times will be set 12 days before each game.