This story was updated Sept. 2 at 11:43 p.m.
When JMU football first took the field for its season opener Saturday evening, it didn’t look like the “Kings of the East” from last year.
Going up against Bucknell, an FCS team that finished 3-8 in 2022, JMU did pick up a decisive 38-3 win, but it wasn’t without controversy. The Dukes’ new-look offense only tallied 187 total yards in the first half, while the defense allowed 204. The two teams also had the same number of first downs (8).
The key difference in the first half was that JMU capitalized on three of its four redzone trips, while Bucknell didn’t make it farther than JMU’s 23-yard line. But the Dukes also turned over the ball on downs twice, including the red zone trip that didn’t end with points, and their starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III, threw an interception on just his second pass attempt.
The pick was the beginning of a rocky first start for Barnett, who finished 3-of-11 with 15 yards before being pulled with 6:25 left in the third quarter.
“Was I surprised at the way the quarterback came out after the camp he had? Yeah,” head coach Curt Cignetti said. “I think it got to the point like a golfer who’s afraid to swing the club.”
In Barnett’s place came redshirt senior Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, who completed the Dukes’ first pass of the second half before, two rushes later, redshirt senior running back Ty Son Lawton found the endzone to put JMU up 24-3.
McCloud finished with 144 yards on 7-of-11 passing, highlighted by a 57-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Reggie Brown, then by a 13-yard toss to freshman Maxwell Moss to cap off the following drive.
“He made some plays,” Cignetti said. “He left a couple out there … but he made some plays.”
The JMU defense also improved in the second half, forcing six straight punts on all six of Bucknell’s second half drives. Redshirt junior linebacker Taurus Jones, who led the Dukes with nine total tackles, said that the defense came out “lazy” to start the game, but added that the adjustment came when the players simply talked to each other and understood that the first half wasn’t up to their standards.
While the defense and pass game took time to heat up, the Dukes shined in the run game. Redshirt sophomore running back Kaelon Black finished the game with 125 yards on 12 carries, while senior running back Latrele Palmer finished with 45 yards on 10 rushes. Overall, JMU ran the ball 41 times compared to Bucknell’s 34.
“It's not nothing that we're not used to as a running back group,” Black said. “We just want to take it play by play and do what we can to lift the team up, and we have to make sure we stay humble and not get too greedy out there.”
All said and done, JMU’s season opener was a decisive win that still left the Dukes with plenty of questions to answer moving forward. Cignetti hinted at the answer to one of them: the starting quarterback.
“Kind of obvious, wasn’t it?” Cignetti said of McCloud starting next week against U.Va.
As the coach put it, “chapter one has been written,” and as the Dukes move forward this season, Cignetti hopes that this game will stick with his team.
“This team needs [to be] humbled a little bit,” Cignetti said. “Coming off the last game last year and all the hoopla in the offseason and that kind of stuff, and they got a little bit of humble pie in the first half. We did respond a little better in the second half, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”