Between a quarterback battle, vacant leadership roles and a full FBS schedule on the horizon, JMU’s first spring action since 2019 hasn’t been void of storylines. Here’s what players and head coach Curt Cignetti said throughout five practices.
Embarking on its first season without Cole Johnson as quarterback since pre-pandemic, the consensus around JMU was that it would have a competition between redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio for the starting spot.
Atkins and Centeio are rotating every other day at first string, but there’s a third name in the mix as well: freshman Alonza Barnett III, who’s getting “as much work as we [can get] him, too,” Cignetti said. Barnett III is one of six incoming freshmen at JMU early for spring practice.
Before a starting quarterback is named, though, Cignetti said there needs to be “clear separation,” a level-of-play disparity that’s “pretty obvious to everybody watching practice, or if it was a game, to every fan in the stands.”
During the offseason, Centeio’s been the one taking command by leading throwing sessions, redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thronton said. Thornton said Atkins has a high IQ and is “always in the playbook.”
“The personality of the offense is going to be different than last year,” Cignetti said. “The bottom line is, the offense is playing complementary offense to the defense and [special] teams to give yourself the best chance.”
On defense, safety Sam Kidd and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey are trying to fill the leadership void left from former defensive lineman Mike Greene, both redshirt seniors said. Kidd said he’s working on being more of a vocal leader this season, especially helping transfer safeties — redshirt junior Jarius Reimonenq from Arkansas State and graduate Deon Jones from Boston College — with things they see on the field and learning the playbook.
Other transfers are experiencing their first taste of football in Harrisonburg this spring — graduate wide receivers Kobay White (Boston College) and Terrence Greene Jr. (Monmouth) and graduate running back AJ Davis (Pittsburgh).
Thornton said White and Greene Jr. provide two different things: White, Thornton said, can “run every route,” while Greene Jr. can take the top off the defense. There are currently only eight healthy receivers practicing, Cignetti said, but he added that Greene, while dropping some balls in earlier practices, has a proven track record.
Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said Davis and him — both sixth-year seniors — go back-and-forth learning from each other. Agyei-Obese himself, who suffered a season-ending injury to his ankle in the fall, said “it’s been a struggle” getting strength back into his ankle but that this spring is important for him to “get [his] edge back.”
Regardless of player, the buzzword this spring has been “excited.” Amid the Sun Belt move, Agyei-Obese said more players are watching film and preparing their bodies for the step up in competition that awaits in fewer than six months.
“It’s like a fire’s been lit inside of me,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’m just excited to show what JMU can do … The whole team is excited — offense, defense — everyone’s excited.”
JMU has nine more spring practices, culminating in the Spring Game on April 23.
