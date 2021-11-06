Well, despite JMU football moving to the Sun Belt, there was still a football game in Bridgeforth Stadium Saturday as JMU welcomed Campbell for the first time in program history.
November football is here — the games get progressively colder and the opponents progressively get tougher. For the Dukes, that didn’t matter; JMU rolled past Campbell 51-14 on Homecoming Weekend.
“[It’s] probably one of the most frustrating 51-14 wins I’ve had in my career,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said.
To put it simply, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton stole the show. The Virginia Military Insitute transfer was the recipient of all three of JMU’s first-half touchdowns. He had 25-, two- and 31-yard catches, respectively, coming in handy for a Dukes’ team that couldn’t get the running game going.
Part of the on-the-ground struggles were due to injuries in the backfield — compounded by redshirt senior running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr.’s second-quarter injury. So, just like in the win against Elon, the receivers stepped up again.
“We had a lot of one-on-one opportunities,” Thornton said. “With them trying to slow down [Wells Jr.] it gave me more opportunities and I took advantage.”
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. didn’t let Thornton have all the glory, though, and found the purple end zone with a 45-yard touchdown catch. In a similar route to what he ran against North Dakota in the spring during the FCS Quarterfinals, Wells Jr. cruised into the purple strip with no Camel defenders near him.
Even with the dominant play by the wide receivers, there are no touchdown catches without a quarterback, and redshirt senior Cole Johnson understood his assignment. Johnson ran eight yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, adding to the JMU lead.
“I have certain reads, I’m reading the person or a certain gap,” Johnson said. “It’s something you just kind of read throughout the game and the coaches are talking to you about what they’re seeing.”
Thanks to Thornton’s first half, Campbell was trailing 27-7 after the first 30 minutes, but the Camels were originally tied with JMU in the first quarter. Redshirt senior wide receiver Caleb Snead scored the first of his two touchdowns with a 67-yard catch. Campbell didn’t score again until the tail end of the third where Snead found the end zone again, this time on a 23-yard grab.
Part of Campbell’s lack of scoring? JMU’s defense.
Although the Dukes missed tackles ranging from the defensive line to the secondary, they forced turnovers and made plays when it mattered. The Dukes caused four forced fumbles from four different players along with eight tackles for loss. Redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey had 10 total tackles to lead the team.
“I definitely think [Campbell] were some of the best athletes we’ve played,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “They had a different type of mentality … It was good for us to keep our focus.”
To finish off the fourth quarter, Thornton found the end zone one more time in the waning minutes for this fourth touchdown of the night. This time a 5-yard catch, but instead of it being thrown by Johnson, it was a throw by freshman quarterback Billy Atkins. With that score, Thornton became the first player in JMU history to score four touchdowns in one game.
“It feels great to set a record,” Thornton said. “I had five on the season, I almost got what I had on the season in one game.”
As the final minute ticked down, the fans cheered and JMU bounced with excitement as the Dukes took a 51-14 win over the Camels to stretch their win streak to four.
Johnson finished the game with four touchdowns, 259 yards and reached 40 passing touchdowns in his career. Thornton led the receivers with 137 yards and four touchdowns while JMU redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke nailed three through the uprights.
Junior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams led the Camels with 268 yards and two touchdowns, while Snead finished just shy of 200 receiving yards along with his two end zone visits. Williams also led Campbell with 39 yards rushing, and freshman linebacker CJ Tillman had 11 tackles.
JMU improves to 8-1 (5-1 CAA) and hits the road one more time in the regular season to face William & Mary on Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Campbell falls to 3-6 (2-3 Big South) and heads home for senior day against Hampton on the same day at 1 p.m.
“It was a good game,” Cignetti said. “We’re going to take it, enjoy it tonight, get ready for the next one.”
