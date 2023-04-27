JMU football will likely have to wait another year for bowl and conference championship eligibility after its waiver for a shortened transition into the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) was denied Wednesday, as reported first by The Athletic.
The Division I council met and decided the Dukes would not be granted a shortened transition period into the FBS. The transition period is in place to help programs bolster their resources before being granted full acceptance to the FBS.
JMU still has a chance to participate in a bowl game if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill the necessary spots, per the NCAA bylaws.
More coverage on this topic to follow.