JMU flags

JMU cheerleaders run across the end zone with JMU flags during the Dukes' 47-7 win over No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26. 

 Valerie Chenault | The Breeze

JMU football will likely have to wait another year for bowl and conference championship eligibility after its waiver for a shortened transition into the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) was denied Wednesday, as reported first by The Athletic. 

The Division I council met and decided the Dukes would not be granted a shortened transition period into the FBS. The transition period is in place to help programs bolster their resources before being granted full acceptance to the FBS.

JMU still has a chance to participate in a bowl game if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill the necessary spots, per the NCAA bylaws.

More coverage on this topic to follow.

