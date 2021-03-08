Colonial Athletic Association football announced Monday that Saturday’s football game between JMU and William & Mary at Bridgeforth Stadium has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Dukes’ program.
This is the first CAA game of the 2021 spring season to be postponed, with the decision to reschedule the game to come at a later date. As of now, no other games have been affected.
JMU football had to pause activities in late August following a spike in coronavirus cases but has since been able to navigate through fall and winter camp with relative smoothness. Losing a game on the schedule also has CAA title implications, as the spring tiebreakers are based on win-loss percentage and conference record.
JMU is 3-0 (1-0 CAA) and coming off a dramatic 20-17 win over Elon. The Dukes sit at No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
