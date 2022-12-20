JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti signed a one-year contract extension that keeps him in Harrisonburg through the 2028 season, announced Tuesday morning.
Cignetti’s new contract also gives him an automatic one-year extension for every season JMU wins eight games versus FBS opponents. This past season, before Cignetti signed his latest contract, JMU went 8-3 and tallied seven wins against FBS foes.
The extension follows a three-year deal Cignetti inked in the spring, which extended his tenure through 2027.
In four years at JMU, Cignetti has amassed a 41-8 record and reached the FCS National Championship Game in 2019 and the FCS semifinals in both spring and fall 2021.
JMU in 2022 became the first program in history to face a full FBS schedule in its first FBS season.