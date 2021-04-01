Following a dramatic 20-17 comeback win over Elon, JMU football moved to 3-0 (1-0 CAA) and stood atop of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Looking just at that, it’s easy to assume the Dukes would’ve been flying high in their journey through the uncanny 2021 spring season.
But that wasn’t the case. While JMU was happy to be the top team in the country, the Dukes weren’t clicking on all cylinders. The team used a second-half effort to break a 16-16 deadlock with Robert Morris — a team it was favored to beat by 38 points, according to Bovada — and win 36-16. A week later, the Dukes overcame a 17-3 deficit against Elon and emerged victorious.
However, following those games were questions regarding redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson. Against RMU, he threw three interceptions in the first half, but also had two touchdown throws. Versus the Phoenix, he went 9 of 16 for 107 yards, no TDs and one interception. That was when the decision was made to put in redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney, and a spark followed.
Moloney finished the game 3 of 6 for 46 yards and one touchdown and was named the starter soon after by head coach Curt Cignetti. It was a critical moment in the season and one that could’ve defined the potential of JMU this spring.
Then, the thing all head coaches still playing fear the most happened: COVID-19. An outbreak within the team forced the postponement of games against William & Mary and Richmond, creating an extended break for the Dukes as they entered the meat of their regular season.
The problems that stem from a program-wide pause range from players not being as game-ready as they'd be if there wasn’t an interruption, to having key members of the team unavailable when games return. Until the Dukes hit the field again, the question of how JMU would come out of the three-week halt wouldn’t be answered.
Then came March 27, when the team traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia, to finally play on the gridiron again and continue its chase for a return to the FCS National Championship. What would unravel over the course of the contest was what the top-ranked JMU team’s fans have grown accustomed to in recent years.
With Moloney not being available and therefore giving Johnson another chance at QB1, Johnson exemplified a suave demeanor as he led the Dukes’ offense on numerous incisive drives that overwhelmed the Tribe defense from the get-go.
The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native headlined a first half that saw the offense score on its first four possessions, giving the Dukes a 28-0 lead. Eventually, they came out on top 38-10, and the performance ensured that JMU used the time off to recalibrate and figure out what needed to be done to compete at the high standard it sets for itself.
“Myself and as a team, I think we all just mentally reset and changed the identity of our team to, you know, a real fired up, energetic team that comes out strong and finishes strong,” Johnson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing we had … and it obviously showed in the game.”
Johnson finished the game 16 of 22 for 220 yards and a touchdown. His veteran leadership was joined by the energetic efforts of freshman running back Kaelon Black and freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr.
Black — who had only played against Robert Morris — broke out for 141 yards and one touchdown on the ground on 19 carries. Wells Jr. didn’t find the end zone like he had in the previous two games, but he caught six passes for 86 yards, both of which are season-highs for the Richmond native.
Those two, along with the rest of the team, spearheaded an all-around effort to return to the turf in emphatic fashion. Johnson said the team’s spark began with being fired up during warmups and that the Dukes were flat during their pregame routine against previous opponents. Senior defensive lineman Mike Greene agreed on that notion and added that the energy the offense displayed early was picked up by the rest of the players.
“That’s the biggest thing that we’ve been focusing on this week, just starting out faster,” Greene said. “[The] offense came out there [against W&M] and was rolling down the field … That just gave us all juice.”
Coming out of the gate with tenacity and motivation was the product of self-evaluation and knowledge of what needed to be done to elevate JMU. It starts from the top, and Cignetti revealed following the W&M win that he knew changes needed to be made.
“We actually had more face-to-face coaches meetings, you know — we returned to a little bit more normalcy,” Cignetti said. “I thought we really hurt ourselves; I thought I really hurt the team by, you know, some of the things that we were doing.”
The pandemic has created problems for which no coach can find an easy solution. However, coaches like Cignetti are doing everything to remain as dynamic as possible. For the second-year head coach, it also means sometimes waking up at 3 a.m. to start his day, but he said he’s happy to do it if it yields positive results.
“My role had been a little bit more related to [COVID-19] and trying to keep our guys available,” Cignetti said. “Coming out of the Elon game … I needed to get back involved like I have always been in the past, you know, with the X and O part of it.”
Maintaining the guidelines set by public health officials is a tough task, and it’s one that will continue throughout the season. But as the team has a more firm grip on this season, it’s also entering the final portion of its conference slate with the possibility of one game being added.
Because the end of the regular season is near, so are the FCS playoffs. With JMU earning its fourth win Saturday, it’s now eligible for an at-large bid. If the Dukes win one CAA contest, JMU can be the automatic qualifier that represents the conference.
“Coach has been saying all week that the rest of our games are basically playoff games,” Greene said. “We’re going in, we gotta win every single one of them and win them big.”
JMU football and all participating teams this spring are constantly facing COVID-19 on and off the field. Most teams, if not all, have already had or will have one or more games affected by the virus and force players to deal with factors they’ve never seen before.
For the Dukes, they spun a bleak situation into valuable changes that have them on an encouraging path as they prepare for Richmond on Saturday. It’s up to them if they’ll maintain the momentum obtained against the Tribe.
