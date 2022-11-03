JMU head coach Curt Cignetti made it clear his team wasn’t lacking belief after two straight losses.
“There’s no lack of confidence here,” Cignetti said with a smile. “Trust me.”
On top of the recent losses and numerous key injuries on the team, there’s plenty of reason to assume that JMU football’s confidence has waned. But coming off its Oct. 22 loss to Marshall, JMU entered its second bye week at the right time.
“You play five in a row, guys get beat up — bumps and bruises,” Cignetti said. “They might still be playing but they don’t feel very good. I think the off week came at a very good time.”
It wasn’t just bumps and bruises. Cignetti said he saw a bit of wear on the players after back-to-back road games against Arkansas State and Georgia Southern, followed by graduate quarterback Todd Centeio getting ruled out against Marshall right before game time.
All of that combined for a stretch of games in which the offense went from 204 rushing yards with 394 passing against Arkansas State, to just 83 rushing yards and 164 passing against Marshall. Meanwhile, the defense went from allowing 297 total yards of offense against Arkansas State, to 578 passing yards alone versus Georgia Southern.
During the bye week, younger players worked more in practice than usual, Cignetti said, and the third-stringers and redshirts got more reps. He added that older players had a chance to “refresh” due to a lack of pressure.
JMU also had time to reflect on its recent loss. Senior wide receiver Terrence Greene Jr. added that although losing on Homecoming isn’t ideal, in some ways, it brought the team together.
“I think we all didn’t play well as a whole,” Greene said, “so I feel like that even bonded us more that we win together and that we lose together. So that just helped us move in the right direction, and I feel like as a team we’ve got a lot of confidence going into this week.”
Cignetti used the week to focus on recruiting and to study where the key spots of improvement are on the field. The coach said he didn’t focus much on the team’s upcoming matchup against Louisville, saying that in his experience, focusing too much on an opponent leads to “too much stuff.”
The bye week wasn’t all good for JMU. Cignetti announced Oct. 25 that redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after he went out of the Marshall game multiple times. For redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann, that news brought new motivation and a solemn reminder.
“Sam’s news is heartbreaking, at least for me.” Swann said, “I’ve gotten very close to Sam over the past year. That kind of just reminded me: Play every play like it's your last. Sam didn’t know that was going to be his last game. But I know that’s given … me and other seniors motivation to play for Sam.”
The Dukes’ upcoming game against Louisville also adds another wrinkle to motivate the team — the game will be shown in primetime on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m.
“I think the biggest thing is that everyone gets to showcase in front of their families on national television,” Greene said, “which is a good opportunity to represent this team and this school on ESPNU. So that makes it better for us and gives it, I don’t wanna say a distraction or confidence, but it's just something good.”
As the first Power 5 opponent JMU has faced since 2019, Louisville will prove to be a challenge. But despite the recent losses and the pressure of primetime, Swann is ready after the recharging bye week.
“You can’t be mad at games like this,” Swann said. “It’s a great opportunity for us, and we just have to practice hard this week and go out there and do what we do, honestly.”