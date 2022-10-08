The Dukes remained undefeated Saturday after an electric fourth quarter to take down Arkansas State, 42-20. JMU 5-0 (3-0 Sun Belt), doubled the Redwolves’ total yardage 598-267 despite Arkansas State not committing a penalty the entire game.
After going down by a field goal at the start of the second quarter, the Dukes responded with 14 unanswered points. Redshirt junior running back Solomon Vanhorse scored with a 13-yard reception, then redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel scored on a 10-yard connection from graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio.
The Dukes had other opportunities to put up points, but redshirt junior kicker Camden Wise struggled to make field goals from both short and long distances.
Arkansas State scored two touchdowns, both in the second half. The Redwolves kicked two field goals, getting it as close to a one-score game minutes into the fourth quarter.
JMU graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese boasted a career-high rushing yards (158) and two touchdowns, and redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thorton moved to seventh all-time career receiving yards (1,976) but didn’t find the endzone.
Both tight ends, sophomore Zach Horton and redshirt senior Drew Painter, recorded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. It was Horton’s first career and Painter’s first of the season.
Graduate defensive end Isaac Ukwu, despite going down early in the game, led the JMU defense’s six sacks by recording two of his own and 2.5 tackles for loss. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones logged a team-high eight tackles in the effort as well.
Centeio outplayed Arkansas State redshirt senior quarterback James Blackman in every statistical category. Centeio held a 76% completion rate, good for 28-for-37, compared to Blackman’s 62%, on 16-for-26.
The Dukes travel back to the East Coast and take on Georgia Southern in a 4 p.m. kickoff Oct. 15, while the Redwolves will regroup at Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. the same day.