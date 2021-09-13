JMU football redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse was arrested in Harrisonburg for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI). This would be a first-time offense for Vanhorse.
Vanhorse's name as listed on the arrest record, Solomon Jeffries Vanhorse, matches the listing on the JMU Athletics roster for JMU football.
According to Virginia state law, DWI and driving under the influence (DUI) are interchangeable but are cited as a person with at least a 0.08% blood alcohol content.
Vanhorse was arrested at 5 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 2527 Bayberry Lane, according to the arrest report.
Although he’s listed as a running back, Vanhorse has served as a receiving option this season and is first on the depth chart at kick returner for special teams. He had two receiving touchdowns against Morehead State and four receptions for 19 yards against Maine.
JMU Athletics didn’t respond to requests for a comment.
This story will be updated with statements and information from JMU Athletics should they come.
CORRECTION (8:41 p.m., Sept. 13, 2021): The story has been changed to reflect that Vanhorse, the JMU football player, has been arrested for — allegedly — driving while under the influence.
