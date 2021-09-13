JMU football redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse was arrested in Harrisonburg for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI). This would be a first-time DWI/DUI offense for Vanhorse.
According to Virginia state law, DWI and driving under the influence (DUI) are interchangeable but are cited as a person with at least a 0.08% blood alcohol content.
Vanhorse was arrested at 5 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 2527 Bayberry Lane, according to the arrest report. This arrest comes after two previous driving-related charges against Vanhorse: one for speeding, and one for a seatbelt violation.
Although he’s listed as a running back, Vanhorse has served as a receiving option this season and is first on the depth chart at kick returner for special teams. He had two receiving touchdowns against Morehead State and four receptions for 19 yards against Maine.
JMU football has suspended Solomon Vanhorse indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
There will be no further comment from JMU football or the athletics department on this matter, per a statement by Chris Brooks, Director of Athletic Communications.
CORRECTION (8:41 p.m., Sept. 13, 2021): The story has been changed to reflect that Vanhorse, the JMU football player, has been arrested for — allegedly — driving while under the influence.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.