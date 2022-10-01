Players slipped and slid all around Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Family Weekend football game, and colored ponchos and jackets scattered the stands, fighting through the chilly 53 degree October weather.
After the thrilling comeback victory over Appalachian State last week, the desire to keep the Dukes in the win column grew — because more eyes are on JMU now; and JMU met the challenge.
“We asked the team to play with great energy and intensity,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said, “an energy level and intensity level that the opponent would not be able to match … and I thought we really flew around.”
It still wasn’t the cleanest game either team has played this season — particularly JMU. But nevertheless, the Dukes once again took home another win, 40-13.
Like last week, the Dukes and Bobcats left multiple drives unfinished to start the game. The benefit of that, however, was that fans got to see the name O’Kelly punt on the field again, after punter Harry O’Kelly left the Dukes last season. Texas State junior punter Seamus O’Kelly found a way to keep JMU as far away from considerable “good” field position as possible, nearly topping a few records Harry set while he was a Duke.
But outside the family reunion, dropped passes, a clogged line of scrimmage and two fumbles once again created “critical errors” Cignetti said he wanted to avoid earlier this week.
“There's certainly room for improvement,” the head coach said. “I know the offensive coaching staff won’t be happy with the general execution … but never happy about turning the ball over.”
There were still some moments of good, including sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker taking an interception to the house for his second interception in two games and first career touchdown. The 22-yard rush toward the purple turf was the longest JMU score of the game.
But it was redshirt senior quarterback Todd Centeio who got the first touchdown of the game, a short 2-yard rush into the end zone. Those short, less-than-five-yard rushes kept the Dukes ahead of the Bobcats throughout the game.
“I tried to push the guy off and was trying to [step up],” redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones said. “He ended up making another move on a guy getting in there himself.”
Redshirt junior Latrele Palmer headlined the game with those short rushes, having his first career three-touchdown performance and gaining over 100 yards in the process, the only player Saturday to do so.
And he said he thrives in this kind of weather — cold and rainy.
“No one wants to tackle a big running back when it’s rainy and cold,” Palmer said, “and a lot of people just slip off you.”
Although it looked as though JMU would shut out Texas State, the Bobcats found their way to the endzone twice, once in the third quarter and another as time expired in the game. Centeio had his first interception in the midfield, and while it stayed just an interception, it put a damper on the quarterback’s game.
It wasn’t a perfect game, Cignetti said afterward, nor are there ever truly perfect games. The Dukes didn’t have a single penalty called on them for the first time since JMU lost to Colgate in 2015.
One small thing remained. The Dukes, four games into their FBS and Sun Belt tenure, are undefeated so far this season. Surprising?
“No,” Jones said, without hesitation.