JMU redshirt junior defensive end Jalen Green runs out of the tunnel with the American flag vs. Georgia State on Nov. 19. JMU signed 19 high school recruits to sport the purple and gold during the NCAA's early signing day Dec. 21.

 Ryan Sauer | The Breeze

Dec. 21 marked early signing day for college football programs across the country. JMU signed 19 high school recruits to its 2023 class. 

Here’s who they signed:

  • Ke'Marion Baldwin, running back, 5-foot-8 & 198 pounds, St. Pauls, N.C.

  • Yamir Knight, wide receiver, 5-foot-7 & 181 pounds, Smyrna, Del.

  • Ibrahim Barry, wide receiver, 6-foot-5 & 188 pounds, Baltimore

  • Chris Lofton, wide receiver, 5-foot-9 & 164 pounds, Columbia, S.C.

  • Maxwell Moss, wide receiver, 5-foot-11 & 181 pounds, Brooklyn Park, Md.

  • Josh Phifer, tight end, 6-foot-4 & 230 pounds, Peachtree City, Ga.

  • Collin Carroll, tight end, 6-foot-3 & 229 pounds, Stafford, Va.

  • Riley Robell, offensive lineman, 6-foot-2 & 292 pounds, Harrisburg, Pa.

  • Kyle Lenhart, offensive lineman, 6-foot-4 & 285 pounds, New Castle, Pa.

  • Cameron Jones, offensive lineman, 6-foot-6 & 308 pounds, Weirton, W.Va.

  • Darold DeNgohe, defensive line, 6-foot-2 & 282 pounds, Philadelphia

  • Mychal McMullin, defensive lineman, 6-foot-1 & 266 pounds, Newport News, Va.

  • Samson Ogunade, defensive lineman, 6-foot-5 & 263 pounds, Bowie, Md.

  • Gannon Weathersby, linebacker, 5-foot-9 & 198 pounds, Atlanta

  • D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback, 5-foot-8 & 156 pounds, Westpark, Fla.

  • Evan Spivey, safety, 6-foot & 190 pounds, Philadelphia, Penn.

  • DJ Barksdale, safety, 5-foot-8 & 172 pounds, Rock Hill, S.C.

  • Jamari Somerville, safety, 6-foot & 185 pounds, Indian Head, Md.

  • Jack Mowrey, long snapper, 6-foot-2 & 243 pounds, Charlotte, N.C.

