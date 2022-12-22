Dec. 21 marked early signing day for college football programs across the country. JMU signed 19 high school recruits to its 2023 class.
Here’s who they signed:
Ke'Marion Baldwin, running back, 5-foot-8 & 198 pounds, St. Pauls, N.C.
Yamir Knight, wide receiver, 5-foot-7 & 181 pounds, Smyrna, Del.
Ibrahim Barry, wide receiver, 6-foot-5 & 188 pounds, Baltimore
Chris Lofton, wide receiver, 5-foot-9 & 164 pounds, Columbia, S.C.
Maxwell Moss, wide receiver, 5-foot-11 & 181 pounds, Brooklyn Park, Md.
Josh Phifer, tight end, 6-foot-4 & 230 pounds, Peachtree City, Ga.
Collin Carroll, tight end, 6-foot-3 & 229 pounds, Stafford, Va.
Riley Robell, offensive lineman, 6-foot-2 & 292 pounds, Harrisburg, Pa.
Kyle Lenhart, offensive lineman, 6-foot-4 & 285 pounds, New Castle, Pa.
Cameron Jones, offensive lineman, 6-foot-6 & 308 pounds, Weirton, W.Va.
Darold DeNgohe, defensive line, 6-foot-2 & 282 pounds, Philadelphia
Mychal McMullin, defensive lineman, 6-foot-1 & 266 pounds, Newport News, Va.
Samson Ogunade, defensive lineman, 6-foot-5 & 263 pounds, Bowie, Md.
Gannon Weathersby, linebacker, 5-foot-9 & 198 pounds, Atlanta
D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback, 5-foot-8 & 156 pounds, Westpark, Fla.
Evan Spivey, safety, 6-foot & 190 pounds, Philadelphia, Penn.
DJ Barksdale, safety, 5-foot-8 & 172 pounds, Rock Hill, S.C.
Jamari Somerville, safety, 6-foot & 185 pounds, Indian Head, Md.
Jack Mowrey, long snapper, 6-foot-2 & 243 pounds, Charlotte, N.C.