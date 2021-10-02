Capping off the first conference road trip, JMU football traveled north to Durham, New Hampshire, ready to crash the Wildcats’ homecoming. In a nail-biting finish, the Dukes escaped with a 23-21 win.
“We did everything possible to try to lose the game and somehow managed to win it." JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said.
UNH cut off JMU’s first drive and sent the Dukes to their 5-yard line, but 95 yards later, redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson found redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton to take the early 7-0 lead. The Dukes added onto the lead with a field goal by redshirt senior Ethan Ratke only moments later.
"That's a fast guy, a speedster right there," redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said about Thornton. "He plays bigger than his size and he's a physical receiver and has a dog mentality."
It seemed like the Dukes would hold a three-score lead when UNH redshirt freshman safety Noah Stansbury forced Thornton to fumble the ball at the goal line andfreshman defensive back Noah Palmer sprinted 92 yards to make it a 10-7 game.
“I think we had run 55 plays at that point … it was really skewed,” Cignetti said. “That fumble was really a big play.”
Responding as time expired, Johnson found redshirt sophomore wide receiver Reggie Brown in the back of the endzone for a nine yard touchdown. Although the Dukes held a close 17-7 lead, JMU dominated statistically. Johnson finished the first 30 minutes 22-for-28, with 282 yards in comparison to UNH's 34.
Coming out of the locker room, the Wildcats needed an opportunity to slow the Dukes — sophomore defensive back Randall Harris was the answer. Snapping Johnson’s completion rate, Harris snatched the ball and ran for 18 yards to score.
The UNH offense shined in the third quarter when a 55-yard drive finished with junior wide receiver Brian Espanet’s eight-yard touchdown. The Wildcats suddenly had the momentum and lead in the game, and JMU was forced to come behind for the first time this season.
“We caught them at a bad time and they had something to prove,” redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Doresy said. “They’re not a bad team and they proved it.”
The Dukes’ offense struggled to keep their drives alive, with Johnson’s passing window shrinking each play. By the end of the third quarter, UNH had the 21-17 lead.
Locking in on the drive, Johnson and Thornton took matters into their hands and connected for 30 yards to put the Dukes ahead. Although JMU retook the lead, Ratke’s extra point was blocked.
The clock seemed to creep by as the Dukes maintained their two point lead, but the Wildcats knocked on the door. It all came down to Tucker-Doresy jumping up to catch the game-winning interception with 1:45 in the game. While a heart-breaking moment for the Wildcats — only a few downs from an upset — the catch sealed the win for JMU.
“At the end of the day it’s good to be in these pressure-packed situations during the regular season,” Cignetti said. “Despite all the missed tackles … we overcame ourselves.”
The 23-21 Dukes’ win puts JMU at 4-0 (2-0 CAA), while UNH falls to 3-2 (2-1 CAA). Johnson finished with 33 completions for 273 yards and one interception. Thornton and Palmer led the Dukes with 112 and 57 yards, respectively. UNH sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards threw 18 completions for 131 yards and one interception. Wildcat junior running back Carlos Washington Jr. led UNH with 43 yards in 15 carries, followed up by sophomore tight end Kyle Lepkowski with 31 yards in three receptions.
JMU returns home for Family Weekend to host Villanova on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. UNH enters its bye week before hosting Dartmouth Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.