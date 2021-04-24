One down, three to go.
In a restored rivalry game with an FCS quarterfinal berth on the line, No. 3 JMU met VMI in Harrisonburg in the playoffs. Although a slow game at times, the Keydets showed they were no easy out, but ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Dukes as JMU advanced with a 31-24 victory.
The game was fast from the start. After a first possession JMU punt, VMI’s freshman wide receiver Chase Knox picked up 63 yards on a reverse to put the Keydets in the red zone with its quick offense. Harrisonburg is home to JMU though, and VMI wasn’t going to march down JMU turf that easily — senior center back Wesley McCormick intercepted redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan to keep the score tied.
“It still starts upfront with pressuring the quarterback,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Wesley made a great play on the fade .. but you know when you play a guy [Morgan] like that you have to disrupt his rhythm.”
Although the majority of the first quarter consisted of punts, redshirt senior Jawon Hamilton got the scoring started — with the longest play in FCS playoff history. Hamilton ran 99 yards from the 1-yard line VMI pinned JMU to score his first touchdown of the game.
“I look to the right and I see all this space around me,” Hamilton said. “Then I just hit it and I kept running.”
With under a minute to go, JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson was intercepted, and VMI carried possession over to the second quarter. The Keydets added a field goal to finish out the scoring in the first and JMU led 7-3 after 15 minutes.
The scoring picked up again in JMU’s favor via a 42-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. to set up the senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese touchdown from the two-yard line. Two touchdowns by two senior running backs put the Dukes up 14-3.
While JMU went for deep passes constantly during the first half, the stingy Keydet defense kept the wide receivers at bay. Well, that was until a familiar face in redshirt junior Kris Thornton, a VMI transfer, had himself a half. He skipped into the endzone with under two minutes to go against his former team to end a six minute JMU drive. Thornton and company were up 21-3 at the half.
The pace was different in the third quarter. The rain started and the pace for both teams slowed as a whole. It took until the eight minute mark for either team to get past midfield. Taking advantage of a questionable call, the Keydets marched into JMU territory down 18 points. VMI found the endzone through Morgan’s rush, and the extra point made the game 21-10.
Then, it got lively fast. Wells Jr. caught a 62-yard ace from Johnson, a career-long catch, and even with a bobble, made it into the endzone. The Dukes were up 28-10 and pounded more onto VMI. The clock continued to tick down in the third quarter and VMI was running out of time.
“[He’s a] very competitive guy, thrives on competition,” Cignetti said. “Plus he’s got good size speed … so you know he’s got a lot of player in him.”
After the JMU score, VMI was moving down the field. The third quarter ended with the Keydets just outside the red zone ready to head into the final stretch.
And that’s how the fourth quarter started. Knox caught a slant pass from Morgan as VMI’s pass game continued to wear down JMU’s secondary. The score was 28-17 with a lot of time remaining, and the Dukes needed to score.
A Johnson sack with 10 minutes to go in regulation forced JMU to punt the ball again and at this point any possession to the Keydets was deadly. VMI had a passing game that was pin-point accurate -- until redshirt freshman defensive lineman James Carpenter tipped the ball. The Roanoke native put it to the Keydets and turned momentum at the right time.
Well, at least Dukes’ fans thought.
Johnson threw an interception in the endzone, and VMI took possession back with six minutes to go in regulation. Although the Keydets didn’t make anything of its time with the ball, the final minutes would be long for JMU.
Agyei-Obese tried to get JMU in position to kneel down late in the fourth quarter after a breakout run from midfield, and he put JMU right outside the red zone as well as in field goal range -- a score that could secure it for JMU. That it did, as redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke continued his dominance and added three more to the score, making it 31-17.
The Keydets got the ball back, but its last push came too late. Even with a touchdown with a minute to go, the deficit was too much to overcome. JMU survived the second-half push by VMI to take down the in-state foe 31-24.
“[It’s] next man up mentality right now,” redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama said. “ [It’s] focusing on whoever we’re playing Saturday.”
Wells finished atop the receiving yards with 132 yards and a touchdown, Thornton behind him with 30 yards and a touchdown as well. It’s no surprise -- Hamilton led JMU with rushing yards at 171 and a touchdown, and Agyei-Obese broke 100 as well with 110 yards and a touchdown. Johnson finished with 204 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Finally, senior safety M.J. Hampton led the team with eight tackles.
Knox finished with 65 yards rushing and 34 yards receiving in the game. Junior wide receiver Jakob Herres had a team-high 171 yards and a touchdown — VMI’s most dominant player in the game. Morgan finished with 286 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Sophomore Linebacker Stone Snyder led VMI with 12 tackles.
“I think our team has really been focused on one vision since we came back to work, getting ready to play William & Mary,” Cignetti said. “We had good practices, we had good leadership, everybody's on the same page and I think we have improved.”
JMU advances to the FCS quarterfinals with the win and plays the winner of North Dakota and Missouri State. The game will be in Harrisonburg and a date and time are to be determined.
